San Antonio Personal Injury Law Firm Alford & Clark Welcomes New Associate Attorney Noah Lombardo

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alford & Clark Injury Attorneys is thrilled to welcome a new associate attorney, Noah Lombardo, who is based out of the firm's recently opened Austin office. For the past seven years, Noah has judiciously represented an array of individuals, companies, and insurance carriers in cases involving insurance defense, worker's compensation, commercial litigation, and more. Noah has distinguished himself as a stand-out lawyer, and he has joined Alford & Clark excited to represent individuals instead of insurance companies, with a goal of helping people pursue justice and receive compensation after suffering an injury.

Noah's demonstrated commitment to aggressively protecting his client's rights in each case he takes on allows him to stand out favorably amongst his peers. His unique perspectives and forthright manner make him a legal counselor with boundless potential.

Noah is welcomed by a team of passionate lawyers, including firm partners Jacob Alford and Will Clark and associate attorneys Ryne Bazan, Amanda Hazelton, and Connor Colemere. Friends and colleagues Jacob Alford and Will Clark have spent years charting the course for their firm, and they have experienced unprecedented success assisting clients in personal injury matters. While each partner brings unique skills to the table, they have proven that no matter the size of the case or its complexity, they will treat the matter as if it is their only case. This attention to detail and dedication to serving others sets Alford & Clark Injury Attorneys apart from the rest.

About Alford & Clark Injury Attorneys

Alford & Clark Injury Attorneys is a personal injury practice that serves individuals throughout Texas, including the San Antonio and Austin areas, as well as Bexar County. The firm handles various personal injury matters, particularly concerning motor vehicle accidents, ranging from standard car accidents to delivery vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, and much more.

To learn more about Alford & Clark Injury Attorneys, please visit https://www.injuredtexan.com/. Call 210-951-9467 to schedule a free consultation today.

