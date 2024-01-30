San Diego-Based Path-Now App Improving Life for Those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

With Path-Now every individual that is interested in services can take control and initiative to search, learn and connect with the providers and professionals in a safe manner. Post this

Path-Now's mission is critical: To ensure every individual in California with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) can easily, safely, and quickly connect to custom matched service providers.

Path-Now is revolutionizing the way families search for care for their loved ones in the IDD community. There is no longer a need to use Google for such searches which can lead those in need to companies that are not vetted. Path-Now quickly matches users to service providers that meet their unique needs and preferences. The Path-Now service provider network includes vocational programs, independent living services, transportation options, camps and recreational activities, art programs, and more. The program is currently available in California with 10,000 service providers and the team has plans to expand rapidly.

The following are testimonials from Path-Now users in the IDD community:

"I think it's important for individuals to use Path-Now because it's a very useful tool that will enhance independence skills and self-advocacy skills. With Path-Now every individual that is interested in services can take control and initiative to search, learn and connect with the providers and professionals in a safe manner. Path-Now makes the important information more accessible for everyone in the community," says Viri Salgado, Client Information Specialist and Advocate at San Diego Regional Center.

"I like Path-Now. It really allows me to connect with the community, answer any questions, provide services, and it bridges that gap of communication to connect with the community at a bigger scale all in a click of a button," says Daisy Bracamontes, CEO at Social Impact Services.

"I recommend other service providers to be on Path-Now. It provides that one-stop shop for a client participant or an individual to find services readily available that suits their needs. So it's very individualistic and also person-centered," says Marissa Chavez, Executive Director at GiGi's Playhouse San Diego.

"Path-Now, we needed you yesterday! When we first heard about this new resource, we were almost stunned to realize its potential. At its best, the app bridges the gap between the unknown and the known and cuts through months of research self-advocates and parents have done on the journey to resources for optimal quality of life. We found several options for our son on Day One. Looking forward to continued participation!" says Julie Randolph, Parent, Poway Parent Advocates Seeking Solutions.

To learn more, visit path-now.com or register as a user at app.path-now.com. Follow Path-Now on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Adjoin

Adjoin is a social service nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that helps people find communities where they feel safe and respected and can be themselves in every aspect of their lives. With the support of its dedicated staff, partnerships, and volunteers, the company has created over 32,000 unique pathways for people with disabilities and veteran families to belong where they live, work, learn, and play throughout California. Learn more at Adjoin.org.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected]

SOURCE Path-Now