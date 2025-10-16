San Diego-Based University and Northern California Community College Partner to Expand Access to Rural Learners

"This collaboration builds on our longstanding partnerships with community colleges across California and the nation—particularly in rural regions—to expand access and opportunity so that geography is never a barrier to advancement." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, NU President & CEO Post this

Across the U.S., more than one in seven adults in rural communities hold a bachelor's degree or higher. Yet, millions of rural learners remain eager for more accessible pathways to continue their education and careers close to home. Today, an estimated 41 million Americans live in areas with limited proximity to a college or university, and about 3 million of those also face challenges related to broadband connectivity—underscoring the importance of flexible, online options that bring education to them.

To help close this gap, rural-serving institutions (RSIs) like Mendocino College are vital for access, but face unique barriers such as fewer transfer options and limited resources. NU's flexible, online programs create new opportunities for rural students and employees to pursue degrees while staying rooted in their communities.

"The students we serve are often balancing work, family, and community commitments while pursuing their education," said Dr. Tim Karas, president of Mendocino College. "This partnership is about meeting students where they are—offering flexible, high-quality online pathways that make it possible to complete a degree and move up in their careers without leaving the region. It's about creating opportunity and mobility for the communities we serve."

Through this collaboration, Mendocino College students will have seamless transfer pathways into NU's fully online bachelor's and master's programs. Participating transfer students will also receive discounted tuition and financial aid options designed to improve affordability for rural learners, as well as graduate-level opportunities, including NU's Dissertation Completion Pathway, which helps support faculty and staff who are all but dissertation (ABD) in completing their doctoral degrees.

"National University was built to serve ANDers™—nontraditional, working, and military students who are pursuing education while managing life's responsibilities," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "This collaboration builds on our longstanding partnerships with community colleges across California and the nation—particularly in rural regions—to expand access and opportunity so that geography is never a barrier to advancement."

The agreement establishes a streamlined transfer process, providing Mendocino College students and recent alumni with a clear roadmap from associate to bachelor's degree. Students will receive tailored advising, access to discounted tuition, and the ability to complete their degrees online while staying rooted in their communities. Mendocino faculty and staff pursuing doctoral studies can also participate in NU's Dissertation Completion Pathway, which offers mentoring, research support, and writing guidance for those completing their dissertations.

About National University: National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers more than 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four- and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to serve 130,000 learners each year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development learners—and includes 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom work in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. Learn more at NU.edu.

About Mendocino College: Mendocino College is a comprehensive community college serving Mendocino, Lake, and portions of Sonoma and Trinity counties. With campuses and centers in Ukiah, Willits, Lakeport, and Fort Bragg, Mendocino College provides affordable, high-quality education and training that supports student success and strengthens the region's communities and economy. Learn more at Mendocino.edu.

