San Diego-Based University Launches New Student Support Hub Inspired by Co-Working Spaces, Designed for Online and Working Learners

Nearly a quarter of U.S. undergraduate students are over 25. Many of these nontraditional learners juggle significant work and family obligations with their studies. About 70 percent work full-time or part-time while pursuing their degrees. Nearly one in four are parents. With an average age of 37, NU's undergraduate, masters, and doctoral student populations mirror the shifting demographics of higher education today. About 80 percent of NU students take all of their classes online, while 93 percent of students take at least some classes online complemented with on-site clinical training.

Much like a co-working space for remote professionals, the Nest "co-learning" hub is built to support the unique needs of working adults who are balancing education with their personal and professional lives. Students will be able to access a range of academic, career, and family support services. The newly-remodeled space houses a flexible, collaborative environment where online and hybrid students can study, connect with peers and find support services—all with the convenience and community of an in-person setting tailored to their needs.

This includes student success and writing coaches, the newly-enhanced Veteran and Military Community Center, collaborative study spaces, and access to career development workshops and mentorship programs. Students can also access loaner laptops, shared workspaces, high-speed wi-fi and printing services.

In partnership with Toby Wells YMCA and the Escondido YMCA - A Campus for Well-Being, the Nest will also provide access to affordable or free childcare services—removing a critical barrier for student parents pursuing their degrees. Meanwhile, the new Sanford Harmony Family Clubhouse (HFC) is a dedicated space designed to support members of the NU community who are parents, including faculty, staff and students. The Clubhouse will offer a variety of programs, resources, and services that promote healthy child development and support—from parenting workshops and student enrichment activities to mental health resources and community events.

"As a leader in childcare, the Y recognizes that increasing childcare access is not merely a service, but a strategic priority essential for community advancement," said Todd Tibbits, President and CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County. "By providing more families with accessible, affordable childcare options as partners in academic support and career development, we can allow working adults to focus on their goals with the confidence knowing that their children are supported and thriving. We are building stronger families and communities by investing in two generations at once."

The newly-redesigned Veterans & Military Community Center will serve as a hub for tailored support, career services, wellness resources, and community building specifically for military-connected learners. Programs within the Center are funded, in part, by a $500,000 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran and Spouse Transitional Assistance Grant Program (VSTAGP) plus in-kind match of $500,000 from The grant—one of only 13 awarded nationally—empowers veterans, military spouses, and caregivers to transition successfully into civilian careers especially in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, IT, and K-12 education.

In the coming months, NU will host launch events at both Nest locations, offering tours, workshops, and opportunities for students and members of the community to learn more. Plans are underway to establish additional Nest locations in collaboration with community colleges and local organizations in states and communities where significant numbers of NU students call home.

"This is about more than just space—it's about integrating the kind of high-touch support and human services that can remove barriers to student success for the non-traditional students we serve," said Chris Graham, executive vice president of workforce and community education at NU. "By providing wraparound services, we're helping students persist through challenges and achieve their academic and career goals."

The launch of the NEST builds on NU's recent recognition as an Opportunity University by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education®, a recognition awarded to institutions that both serve large numbers of underrepresented students and deliver some of the highest earnings outcomes for their graduates.

NU's Whole Human Education model offers an array of support services to meet the needs of military students, working adults, and students of all ages and stages, including its flexible four-, eight- and twelve-week courses, offered online, on-site, and in hybrid-learning formats. For more information about Nest co-learning centers and upcoming launch events, visit NU.edu.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 245,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education, including next-generation education, value-rich education and Whole Human Education, visit NU.edu.

This activity is funded [in part] by a grant from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The opinions, findings and conclusions stated herein are those of the author[s] and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

