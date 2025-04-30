San Diego-Based University Tackles Teacher Shortages with Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program

National University is the first Veteran-founded university approved to sponsor a Registered Apprenticeship Program for aspiring K-12 teachers

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU)—a nonprofit, Veteran-founded institution serving over 50,000 nontraditional, working, and military students annually through its degree programs and 80,000 more through its workforce and professional programs—announced it has been approved by the U.S. Department of Labor to serve as a sponsor of a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) for aspiring K-12 teachers. The announcement comes as employers, education providers, and other organizations mark National Apprenticeship Day, highlighting NU's leadership in designing, building, and scaling workforce-aligned programs and apprenticeships that meet the fast-changing needs of the labor market.

"When schools can't find qualified teachers, students lose critical opportunities to learn and achieve their full education and career potential," said Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education at National University, which is one of the largest providers of teacher credentials in the United States. "Becoming a registered apprenticeship sponsor allows us to expand access to the teaching profession while helping California schools meet their urgent need for qualified educators. This program represents a critical step toward building a stronger teacher workforce."

Nationwide, 86% of public schools report challenges in hiring teachers, according to the U.S. Department of Education. School districts across the country are struggling to hire and retain qualified teachers, particularly in predominantly high-poverty public schools. California alone faces a shortfall of tens of thousands of teachers, particularly in high-demand fields such as special education, math, and science.

The new Registered Apprenticeship Program positions National University to play a leading role in scaling new pathways into the teaching profession and addressing critical workforce shortages. The new teacher apprenticeship program offers a flexible earn-and-learn pathway for individuals seeking to become credentialed educators. Participants will complete structured coursework while earning wages through on-the-job training at partnering K-12 school districts. This approach will enable them to gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship, and avoid the financial burdens that often deter prospective teachers from completing their training.

"Apprenticeships are a proven model for growing strong talent pipelines in other industries. Now we are harnessing their potential to address critical shortages of talent in the field of education," said Dr. Chris Graham, executive vice president of workforce and community education at NU. "This is about blending academic preparation with real-world experience that will empower a new generation of teachers to succeed and help communities build a sustainable pipeline of educator talent."

The RAP model is part of a national movement to reimagine teacher preparation by making it more affordable, accessible, and job-embedded. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor approved the first-ever federally registered teacher apprenticeship program in Tennessee, paving the way for more states and institutions like National University to create innovative new pathways to the classroom.

"By connecting coursework with real-world experience, we're giving future teachers the tools they need to succeed and thrive in today's classroom," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "This program shows how we can break down barriers—like high tuition costs, rigid schedules, and lack of paid training—that have historically kept talented individuals from entering the teaching profession and other impactful careers."

As the largest provider of teaching credentials in California, National University's Sanford College of Education offers more than 15 terminal degrees and certificates, bringing to bear a unique combination of faculty expertise, online instruction, school and district partnerships, research opportunities, and holistic student support to meet the diverse needs of the K-12 education workforce. The new registered teacher apprenticeship is an extension of National University's longstanding commitment to educating working adults through its signature credential-rich pathways approach, which leverages stackable credentials to ensure that individuals have multiple on- and off-ramps to career opportunities throughout their academic experience.

Additional details about National University's teacher apprenticeship program, including information for potential apprentices and district partners, will be available in the coming weeks. To learn about the many career pathways National University offers in the field of education, visit the Sanford College of Education webpage.

About National University: About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on campus degree programs, credentials, and certificates with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 245,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

