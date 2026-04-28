San Diego Brand Eau Vodka Introduces Lightweight Water-Inspired Bottle Designed for Portability

"We were not trying to change vodka itself. Most bottles are built for display — heavy, fragile, and meant for the back bar. We wanted something lighter, simpler, and easier to bring along." Post this

"We were not trying to change vodka itself," said Nick Apostolopoulos, Co-Founder & CEO of Eau Vodka. "We looked at how it is packaged and realized most bottles are built for display. They are heavy, fragile, and designed to sit on a back bar. We wanted something lighter, simpler, and easier to bring along. Packaging that fits how people actually gather."

Eau Vodka is now available in San Diego at select retailers, including 619 Spirits and Moonlight Wine & Spirits, marking the brand's initial local rollout.

For more information, visit https://eauvodka.com/ or follow @eauvodka.

Media Contact

Brian Yui, Eau Vodka, 1 7605764580, [email protected], www.eauvodka.com

SOURCE Eau Vodka