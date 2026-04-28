San Diego Brand Eau Vodka Introduces Lightweight Water-Inspired Bottle Designed for Portability

San Diego-based Eau Vodka launches a lightweight, portable, water-inspired bottle format designed as an alternative to traditional glass vodka packaging, prioritizing mobility, simplicity, and modern use.
SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small enough to slip into a tote or backpack and light enough to carry without a second thought, Eau Vodka introduces a compact, water-inspired bottle format designed without the heavy glass and oversized labels that define most spirits packaging.
In a category dominated by weighty glass and bold branding, Eau's minimalist plastic bottle is built for mobility. It reduces bulk, lowers the risk of breakage, and maintains a clean, low-profile presence at casual gatherings.
"We were not trying to change vodka itself," said Nick Apostolopoulos, Co-Founder & CEO of Eau Vodka. "We looked at how it is packaged and realized most bottles are built for display. They are heavy, fragile, and designed to sit on a back bar. We wanted something lighter, simpler, and easier to bring along. Packaging that fits how people actually gather."
Eau Vodka is now available in San Diego at select retailers, including 619 Spirits and Moonlight Wine & Spirits, marking the brand's initial local rollout.
For more information, visit https://eauvodka.com/ or follow @eauvodka.
Media Contact
Brian Yui, Eau Vodka, 1 7605764580, [email protected], www.eauvodka.com
SOURCE Eau Vodka
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