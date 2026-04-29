San Diego County Bar Association Issues Evaluations For Judicial Candidates in June 2, 2026 Primary Election

The evaluation process is designed to be fair and impartial, with a high degree of confidentiality built-in to encourage honest, candid feedback on every candidate. We offer these ratings as a springboard to voters to launch their own research and make informed decisions when casting their ballots. Post this

"Exceptionally Qualified": Presently possessing exceptional professional ability, experience, competence, integrity and/or temperament to perform the judicial function.

"Well Qualified": Presently possessing a high-level professional ability, experience, competence, integrity and/or temperament indicating high-level ability to perform the judicial function.

"Qualified": Presently possessing professional ability, experience, competence, integrity and/or temperament indicating ability to perform the judicial function.

"Lacking Qualifications": Presently not possessing professional ability, experience, competence, integrity and/or temperament indicating ability to perform the judicial function.

"Unable to Evaluate": If the Committee does not receive sufficient information from persons who know a candidate to fairly and adequately evaluate a candidate's ability to perform the judicial function, the candidate may be deemed "Unable to Evaluate."

SDCBA JEEC Evaluations for the 2026 Judicial Elections

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 11 (unopposed)

Commissioner Leah Boucek

EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 18 (unopposed)

Tracy Prior

EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 31

Jodi Cleesattle

EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

Adam Noakes

WELL QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 32

Nicole D'Ambrogi

LACKING QUALIFICATIONS

David Gallo

UNABLE TO EVALUATE

Tia Ramirez

QUALIFIED

San Diego County Superior Court Judge – Office No. 34 (unopposed)

Laurie Hauf

EXCEPTIONALLY QUALIFIED

State court judges in California serve six-year terms and are elected by county voters on a nonpartisan ballot at a general election. Vacancies are filled through gubernatorial appointment. At the end of each term, judges must seek re-election, and attorneys may run for open seats.

The JEEC comprises 22 attorneys representing a broad cross-section of the legal community, including practitioners from the public and private sectors, civil and criminal law and firms of varying sizes. The committee gathers information from a wide range of sources, including community input and candidate submissions, and follows a detailed, confidential evaluation process modeled after the State Bar of California's Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation.

Judicial candidates are evaluated on 15 different criteria, including fairness and objectivity; integrity and honesty; decisiveness; judgment and common sense; judicial temperament; knowledge of the law; professional reputation; trial experience; intellect and ability; tolerance and lack of bias; caseload management; courtesy and patience; writing and research skills; and compassion and understanding. The evaluation process does not consider factors such as religion, political affiliation, sexual orientation, race, gender, disability, or area of legal practice.

"The SDCBA is in a unique position to provide feedback on judicial candidates directly from peers and colleagues in the legal community," said Timothy Williams, President of the San Diego County Bar Association. "The evaluation process is designed to be fair and impartial, with a high degree of confidentiality built-in to encourage honest, candid feedback on every candidate. We offer these ratings as a springboard to voters to launch their own research and make informed decisions when casting their ballots. An informed electorate – exercising its Constitutional rights to participate in open, free, and fair elections – is the cornerstone of American Democracy, and the SDCBA is proud to lend its voice to the process."

For more on the SDCBA's judicial candidate evaluation process, please visit www.sdcba.org/judicialevaluations.

The San Diego County Bar Association is the region's largest law-related organization, dedicated to serving the needs of all attorneys and the legal community in San Diego County. Visit www.sdcba.org.

Media Contact

Attiba Royster, San Diego County Bar Association, 1 6193214115, [email protected], www.sdcba.org

Scott Carr, San Diego County Bar Association, 1 6193214116, [email protected], www.sdcba.org

SOURCE San Diego County Bar Association