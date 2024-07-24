San Diego FC Partners with GOVX to Honor the Military and First Responder Communities

As a proud Partner of SDFC, GOVX will present the military and first responder discount ticket program, which will provide discounted single-game tickets for members of the military and first responder communities. Post this

This partnership will significantly benefit San Diego FC fans by fostering a stronger connection between the Club and the local military and first responder communities. Through the military discount ticket program, SDFC can offer these heroes the opportunity to enjoy world-class soccer in a vibrant and inclusive environment. The partnership underscores the Club's dedication to community engagement and creating memorable experiences for all fans.

"San Diegans are proud of their city and proud to back the heroes that call it home," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "For GOVX, the opportunity to partner with San Diego FC and provide a bridge between the club and the San Diego military and first responder community that we serve is a great honor. This partnership reinforces our enduring mission to support those who serve our country and communities, and we look forward to working together over the coming seasons to make a difference on and off the field."

Founded in San Diego in 2011, GOVX delivers exclusive benefits to those who keep our country and communities safe and thriving every day. GOVX proudly serves the passionate, loyal community of US Military personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, government workers, and medical professionals who make up the GOVX member base today.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with GOVX.

About San Diego FC

San Diego FC is an expansion team in Major League Soccer, scheduled to begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. San Diego FC is jointly owned by Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with global ties in the sport, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer. Manny Machado, San Diego's perennial MLB All-Star, is an investor in the Club. San Diego FC is a proud member of the Right to Dream community, a group of youth academies and professional football clubs around the world. San Diego FC's stated vision is to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.

About GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel.

With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship e-commerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 9M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference.

In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To date we have donated more than $1.5M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

