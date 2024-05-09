San Diego Residents Sue City of San Diego Over January 22, 2024 Catastrophic Floods

Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack and Evan W. Walker have filed suit against the City of San Diego on behalf of victims for the January 2024 flooding San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of the devastating January 2024 floods throughout, two firms - Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack from Los Angeles, a legal powerhouse, and San Diego's own Evan W. Walker, a seasoned flood litigation attorney - are joining forces. Together, they are taking a stand against the City of San Diego in a groundbreaking mass tort lawsuit.
On January 22, 2024, numerous drainage channels including Chollas Creek and South Chollas Creek overflowed when the stormwater system failed leading to extensive property damage and personal property loss. More than 400 homes were reported damaged in a survey by the County. Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack and Evan W. Walker have filed suit on behalf of the victims to recover for their losses. These claims not only seek compensation for those affected but are a call for the City of San Diego to remedy its alleged negligence in maintaining important infrastructure.
Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack is renowned for their legal prowess in litigation against governments and public utilities. With a proven track record in flood-related cases, including a notable lawsuit against the City in 2019 for Southcrest flooding, Evan W. Walker brings invaluable local knowledge to this alliance.
On May 6, 2024, More than 250 individuals and businesses filed suit against the City of San Diego in San Diego Superior Court.
Affected residents and business owners are encouraged to be part of this historic movement. This is not just about compensation; it's about demanding action for safer, better-managed city infrastructure. This is not a class action. To find out more and become a part of this landmark movement sign up below. Cases are being filed now and time is running out.
The case styled as Montoya et al. v City of San Diego (37-2024-00021327-CU-EI-CTL) can be found here: https://www.evanwalkerlaw.com/san-diego-flooding-2024-lawsuit-official-filing/
The time to act is now. Reach out today by calling 310-552-3800 or visit: https://www.evanwalkerlaw.com/blog/san-diego-flooding-2024-lawsuit/
Media Contact
Daniel C Whalen, Engstrom Lipscomb & Lack, 1 3105523800 311, [email protected], https://elllaw.com/
SOURCE Engstrom Lipscomb & Lack
Share this article