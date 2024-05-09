San Diego Residents Sue City of San Diego Over January 22, 2024 Catastrophic Floods

Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack and Evan W. Walker have filed suit on behalf of the victims from the January 2024 floods in San Diego to recover for their losses against City of San Diego. Post this

Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack is renowned for their legal prowess in litigation against governments and public utilities. With a proven track record in flood-related cases, including a notable lawsuit against the City in 2019 for Southcrest flooding, Evan W. Walker brings invaluable local knowledge to this alliance.

On May 6, 2024, More than 250 individuals and businesses filed suit against the City of San Diego in San Diego Superior Court.

Affected residents and business owners are encouraged to be part of this historic movement. This is not just about compensation; it's about demanding action for safer, better-managed city infrastructure. This is not a class action. To find out more and become a part of this landmark movement sign up below. Cases are being filed now and time is running out.

The case styled as Montoya et al. v City of San Diego (37-2024-00021327-CU-EI-CTL) can be found here: https://www.evanwalkerlaw.com/san-diego-flooding-2024-lawsuit-official-filing/

The time to act is now. Reach out today by calling 310-552-3800 or visit: https://www.evanwalkerlaw.com/blog/san-diego-flooding-2024-lawsuit/

