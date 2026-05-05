San Diego's Top Corporate Attorney William W. Eigner Joins Owaves Business Advisory Board

Procopio partner and decade-long SD 500 honoree to advise health-technology innovator on fundraising, governance, and strategic growth.

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owaves, Inc., a health-technology company reimagining how people plan and live healthier days, today announced that William W. Eigner, a Partner at Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP, has joined its Business Advisory Board. In this role, Eigner will counsel Owaves on fundraising strategy, corporate governance, and the operational frameworks needed to scale the company's next phase of growth.

Eigner brings more than two decades of transactional experience at the intersection of venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, angel financing, and seed-capital formation. His practice spans life sciences, cybersecurity, and enterprise software—sectors that increasingly converge with the digital-health market Owaves serves. A graduate of Stanford University who earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, Eigner began his legal career as a Judicial Intern at the U.S. Supreme Court, grounding his practice in the highest standards of analytical rigor and institutional governance.

His standing in the Southern California business community is well documented. The San Diego Business Journal has named Eigner to its prestigious SD 500—the region's definitive roster of the most influential business leaders—for ten consecutive years, most recently in 2025. He has also been recognized as a San Diego Top Attorney by San Diego Metro Magazine, further underscoring his reputation as a trusted advisor to founders, boards, and institutional investors alike.

Beyond his transactional practice, Eigner is a committed leader in the region's innovation ecosystem. He has served on the board of directors of the San Diego Venture Group and maintained a long-term involvement with EvoNexus, one of Southern California's premier technology incubators. These roles have given him a front-row perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing early-stage companies as they transition from product-market fit to institutional scale.

"Owaves sits at a compelling crossroads of behavioral science, consumer technology, and preventive health," said Eigner. "I'm looking forward to working with the team as they build the governance structures and capital partnerships that will support the company's long-term vision."

As a member of the Business Advisory Board, Eigner will work closely with Owaves' leadership to refine the company's fundraising roadmap, strengthen board governance practices, and identify strategic relationships across the venture-capital and corporate-development landscape. His appointment reflects Owaves' commitment to assembling experienced, operationally minded advisors as the company enters its next stage of capitalization and market expansion.

About Owaves

Owaves, Inc. is the creator of BodyClock AI™, a personalized daily planning platform that helps people align their schedules with their circadian rhythms to improve focus, sleep, and overall well-being. Founded by physician-entrepreneur Royan Kamyar, MD, MBA, the company has attracted 1.4 million organic downloads, earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries, and logged over 615 million activities - generating one of the world's richest behavioral-rhythm datasets. Clinical validation partners include UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. Learn more at owaves.com

Media Contact

Gayle Valensky, Owaves, Inc, 1 7604025679, [email protected], https://owaves.com/

SOURCE Owaves, Inc