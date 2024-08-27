San Felipe Del Rio CISD Integrates GeoComm to Elevate School Safety with Advanced Digital Mapping

"GeoComm's digital maps will significantly save us time allowing real-time updates that are instantly visible to everyone. The ability to make map changes on the fly and have them immediately accessible to all involved without a delay is a game changer," said Chief Faz from San Felipe Del Rio CISD. Post this

GeoComm's indoor mapping technology is designed with features such as public safety points of interest for camera locations, fire extinguishers, reunification sites, emergency defibrillators (AEDs) and more without creating a cluttered interface. Map updates are completed in real-time and immediately accessible to first responders and school officials, ensuring that everyone has the most current information without delay.

"GeoComm's digital maps will significantly save us time allowing real-time updates that are instantly visible to everyone. The ability to make map changes on the fly and have them immediately accessible to all involved without a delay is a game changer," said Chief Faz from San Felipe Del Rio CISD.

"We're honored to support San Felipe Del Rio CISD in their mission to protect their students and staff," said Jeff Liebl, CEO at GeoComm. "Our indoor mapping technology is designed to provide schools with the tools they need to enhance emergency preparedness and situational awareness."

This integration reflects San Felipe Del Rio CISD's ongoing commitment to the safety and security of its students, staff and surrounding community. By leveraging GeoComm's digital mapping technology, the district is well-positioned to enhance its emergency preparedness and response efforts.

About GeoComm

For nearly 30 years, GeoComm has been a trusted leader in providing high-quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that integrate seamlessly into 9-1-1 and public safety systems. Our dedicated team partners with state, regional, and local 9-1-1 agencies, as well as the military, to help protect 100 million people nationwide. This includes delivering critical GIS elements for Next Generation 9-1-1 systems in 23 states. More recently, GeoComm has expanded high-quality GIS to map the interior of critical buildings where community members spend most of their time, - particularly schools. GeoComm is committed to being a part of a complete school safety solution with indoor GIS as a vital element in planning, response, and mitigation efforts. Visit http://www.geocomm.com to learn more or contact us by emailing [email protected]

About San Felipe Del Rio CISD

San Felipe Del Rio CISD provides a high-quality, innovative curriculum with engaging, relevant instruction. We meet the individual needs of students and staff in a safe, nurturing, and collaborative environment which encourages development and growth. Visit https://www.sfdr-cisd.org/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Jason Kim, GeoComm, 320-281-2551, [email protected], www.geocomm.com

SOURCE GeoComm