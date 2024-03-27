San Francisco Chocolate Salon Returns on April 7th for the 16th Year as the Premiere West Coast Artisan Chocolate Festival

The 16th Annual San Francisco International Chocolate Salon takes place this Spring on April 7, 2024. The Chocolate Salon has long been known as the original artisan chocolate festival on the West Coast.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 16th Annual San Francisco International Chocolate Salon takes place this Spring on April 7, 2024. The Chocolate Salon has long been known as the original artisan chocolate festival on the West Coast.

Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world's most famous culinary metropolitan areas.

Featuring a delicious selection chosen and curated by the Organizers, the Annual International CHOCOLATE SALON participants have included master chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans such as: Brigadeiro Sprinkles, Amano Artisan Chocolate, By three bears jerky, Charlotte Truffles, Deux Cranes, Coba, Dolcetta Artisan Sweets, flying noir, Goufrais, Kindred Cooks Caramels, Kokak Chocolates, Michael's Chocolates, Minèe Chocolate, 1.2.3 Chocolat, 3D Candies, aL chocoLat Boutique, R & J Toffees, Bonfiction and Godavari Chocolate, p.o.p. candy co., Rainy Day Chocolate, Rayluca Chocolage, Sonoma Chocolatiers, The Good Chocolate, Vanys Handcrafted Chocolates, VB Fine Chocolates, Volo Chocolate, Socola Chocolatier, Z. Cioccolato, CocoTutti, Raphio Chocolate, Pascati Artisan Chocolates (Kimaya House), Fabula Tea, Fairytale Brownies, Farm Fresh To You, New Orleans Bills, Sam's Gourmet Jams, That Batch, The Chaga Company, Chestnut Street Granola, TasteTV, and more.

Presenters include author Anna Voloshyna, author and chocolate guru Brigitte Racine, chocolatier Art Pollard of Amano Artisan Chocolate, Srinivas Eerpina of , and Peter Lee if COBA, and Kai-Kenny Chew of Fabula Tea. More to be announced.

For more information or tickets, visit www.SFChocolateSalon.com.

The San Francisco Chocolate Salon, Los Angeles Chocolate Salon, Sacramento Chocolate Salon, Seattle Chocolate Salon and International Chocolate Salon are produced by TasteTV, which originally created the first Chocolate Salon event in San Francisco in 2007, inspired by its cultural cookbook on chocolate, entitled "French Chocolate." French Chocolate is available on Amazon.com and on www.FrenchChocolateCookbook.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Reed, TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon, 1 4152636800, [email protected], www.SFChocolateSalon.com

SOURCE TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon