San Francisco Elementary School Debuts "Stairwell of Imagination" Designed with Neurodiversity In Mind

School spirit and inclusivity runs deep at Sherman which is why the students had a direct say in the themes of their new stairwell. The journey begins deep under the sea, inspired by the school's beloved mascot: The Sherman Shark! We see the shark passing by a variety of fish and a welcome greeting in six different languages, all languages spoken by children at Sherman. As you make your way to the surface, you'll be able to interact with school expectations and values (Be Safe, Helpful, Accountable, Respectful, and Kind - Be a SHARK!) and start to recognize sights familiar to the Bay Area in honor of the school's roots. You might even catch a glimpse of hot air balloons floating past math facts, as they climb the floors of the school. A rocketship taking off in the corner gives you a hint of the theme of the top floor where the oldest kids enter outer space. That's where the children will learn about the planets, engage with a maze to get to the moon, and even say hi to the Sherman Shark who's going for a space walk!

"The transformation of this central area of our school complements our vision and mission around fostering an inclusive space for each and every student," said Sherman Elementary Principal Helen Parker Leigh. "We hope it will have an incredibly positive long-term impact on our students as they interact with all the elements that have been thoughtfully added. I imagine our children growing with the space. As Kindergartners they will only manage to touch the kelp of the 'ocean floor', and count the crabs and numbers they see. By the time they are fifth graders, they will be able to reach for the stars on the top floor and interact with all the exciting 3D elements. The social-emotional tools that are showcased on the mural will stay with them for life. Our faculty is incredibly excited about this new chapter for this historic building, and we hope our families will enjoy seeing their children engage with its fun and beautiful components during their years at our school. It's stunning! We are looking forward to finding all the ways we can use it to teach and reinforce our academic and social-emotional curricula."

The Materials Behind the Magic

The mixed media installation spans 2,900 square feet and includes unique, digitally printed graphics and 3D elements for children to discover – all inspired by the students' ideas, produced on Roland DG printers, and installed over seven days by VIVAS Inc. and Lane Displays. Some of the standout features include:

Sensory elements: 3D textured details, interactive tactile components, activity panels and bubble walls – all featuring artwork inspired by Sherman's students – offer a soothing break. The 3D and textured elements were produced using Roland DG's advanced UV flatbed printers and DIMENSE textural printers, while the rich, colorful wallcoverings were printed on a TrueVIS AP-640 resin/latex printer with vinyl and overlaminate provided by Avery Dennison .

. Math and language memorization: Extending learning outside traditional settings, the design merges math and foreign language components onto hallway surfaces, fine-tuning math problems according to specific age categories.

School values and mascot integration: Serving as Sherman Elementary's emblem, the shark not only represents the school mascot but also embodies the acronym that defines the student ethos: Safety, Helpfulness, Accountability, Respect, and Kindness. This ethos has been the guiding light shaping our designs across the board.

"As a small business owner based in the Bay area for over a decade, this has truly been a passion project allowing me to give back to the community that helped build my business," said Luis Vivas, Chief Executive Officer for VIVAS Inc. "Roland DG printers have always been foundational equipment for my business, and to partner with them on a project of this magnitude and importance has been incredibly rewarding. I can't wait to see how the children react the first time they step into the stairwell and are transported to three different worlds."

As a provider of printers for VIVAS Inc., Roland DGA prides itself on partnerships with small businesses across the country, ensuring they have the innovative technology needed to craft high-quality, visually stunning graphics that inspire their communities.

"One of my favorite things about being at Roland DGA is getting to see the creativity of our users with our technology, and the impact it makes for their customers. It's an honor to be a part of inspiring that same creativity in the minds of children through this project," said Dan Wilson, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Development at Roland DGA. "We're especially proud of the 3D textures and dimensional elements our technology makes possible, which transform the walls into more than just a surface, and helps the students feel at ease and more connected to their school."

To see the finished stairwell, behind the scenes of the installation as well as hear from educators, the installation team, and the children themselves, watch the video here.

