San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Summit to Tackle Student Achievement and Workforce Development

"The future workforce begins long before a student applies for their first job." — Bobby Pope, SFUSD Post this

High-Impact Tutoring is widely recognized as one of the most effective, evidence-based strategies for accelerating student learning, closing achievement gaps, and preparing students for long-term workforce success.

Event Details

What: Building San Francisco's Future Workforce Through High-Impact Tutoring Summit

When: October 7, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Southeast Community Center (SECC), 1550 Evans Ave, San Francisco, CA

Who: Leaders in education, workforce development, philanthropy, government, business, and community organizations

Leadership Perspective

"The future workforce begins long before a student applies for their first job," said Bobby Pope, Partnership Manager for the African American Achievement and Leadership Initiative (AAALI) at the San Francisco Unified School District. "When students develop strong literacy, real-life math skills, and have access to high-impact tutoring resources, caring adults, and meaningful opportunities, they have the pathway to future success."

Featured Summit Topics

Student Perspectives of Success in School, Career, and Life

National Research on the Impact of High-Impact Tutoring

Philanthropic Investment in Educational and Economic Mobility

The Role of Faith-Based Partnerships in Workforce Development

San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Practitioners in Action

Preparing San Francisco's Skilled Workforce Pipeline

The Impact of AI on Workforce Development, Public Education, and Economic Mobility

Registration

Register for the San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Summit:

Bay Area Tutoring Association: https://bayareatutor.org/news-events/upcoming-events/

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-building-san-franciscos-future-workforce-through-high-impact-tutoring-tickets-1990287031087?utm_source=bata&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=events

About the Bay Area Tutoring Association

The Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational opportunity through evidence-based High-Impact Tutoring, workforce pathways, and educator development. BATA partners with school districts, higher education institutions, community organizations, and employers across the Bay Area to improve student achievement while building the next generation of educators and workforce professionals.

About SFUSD

The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) serves more than 50,000 students across San Francisco and is committed to ensuring every student has access to high-quality instruction, meaningful opportunities, and the support needed to thrive in college, career, and life.

About SECC

The Southeast Community Center (SECC) is operated by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) for the benefit of the broader Southeast San Francisco community. Through a collective impact model, the center provides workforce training, education, community, and civic engagement opportunities.

Media Contact

Hadar Greenfield, Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA), 1 (510) 792-1614, [email protected], https://bayareatutor.org/

Chris Norwood, Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA), 1 (408) 945-8003, [email protected], https://bayareatutor.org/

SOURCE Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA)