San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Summit to Tackle Student Achievement and Workforce Development

SFUSD, Bay Area Tutoring Association, and SFPUC's Southeast Community Center will host a San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Summit on October 7, 2026, convening education, workforce, and community leaders to explore how tutoring drives student achievement, workforce readiness, and economic mobility.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA), in partnership with the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's Southeast Community Center (SECC), will host Building San Francisco's Future Workforce Through High-Impact Tutoring — a regional summit on October 7, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SECC, 1550 Evans Ave, San Francisco.
The San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Summit will bring together leaders from education, workforce development, philanthropy, government, business, faith communities, and community-based organizations to explore how High-Impact Tutoring can expand educational opportunity and strengthen pathways to college and careers.
High-Impact Tutoring is widely recognized as one of the most effective, evidence-based strategies for accelerating student learning, closing achievement gaps, and preparing students for long-term workforce success.
Event Details
What: Building San Francisco's Future Workforce Through High-Impact Tutoring Summit
When: October 7, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Southeast Community Center (SECC), 1550 Evans Ave, San Francisco, CA
Who: Leaders in education, workforce development, philanthropy, government, business, and community organizations
Leadership Perspective
"The future workforce begins long before a student applies for their first job," said Bobby Pope, Partnership Manager for the African American Achievement and Leadership Initiative (AAALI) at the San Francisco Unified School District. "When students develop strong literacy, real-life math skills, and have access to high-impact tutoring resources, caring adults, and meaningful opportunities, they have the pathway to future success."
Featured Summit Topics
Student Perspectives of Success in School, Career, and Life
National Research on the Impact of High-Impact Tutoring
Philanthropic Investment in Educational and Economic Mobility
The Role of Faith-Based Partnerships in Workforce Development
San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Practitioners in Action
Preparing San Francisco's Skilled Workforce Pipeline
The Impact of AI on Workforce Development, Public Education, and Economic Mobility
Registration
Register for the San Francisco High-Impact Tutoring Summit:
Bay Area Tutoring Association: https://bayareatutor.org/news-events/upcoming-events/
Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-building-san-franciscos-future-workforce-through-high-impact-tutoring-tickets-1990287031087?utm_source=bata&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=events
About the Bay Area Tutoring Association
The Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational opportunity through evidence-based High-Impact Tutoring, workforce pathways, and educator development. BATA partners with school districts, higher education institutions, community organizations, and employers across the Bay Area to improve student achievement while building the next generation of educators and workforce professionals.
About SFUSD
The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) serves more than 50,000 students across San Francisco and is committed to ensuring every student has access to high-quality instruction, meaningful opportunities, and the support needed to thrive in college, career, and life.
About SECC
The Southeast Community Center (SECC) is operated by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) for the benefit of the broader Southeast San Francisco community. Through a collective impact model, the center provides workforce training, education, community, and civic engagement opportunities.
Media Contact
Hadar Greenfield, Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA), 1 (510) 792-1614, [email protected], https://bayareatutor.org/
Chris Norwood, Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA), 1 (408) 945-8003, [email protected], https://bayareatutor.org/
SOURCE Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA)
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