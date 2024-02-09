San Francisco Pride Unveils "Beacon of Love" as Theme for 54th Annual Celebration

San Francisco Pride is thrilled to announce "Beacon of Love" as the theme for the 54th Annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration, scheduled for June 29-30, 2024. This year's theme embodies the undiminished spirit of San Francisco as a global leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation and fundamental human rights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco Pride is thrilled to announce "Beacon of Love" as the theme for the 54th Annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration, scheduled for June 29-30, 2024. This year's theme embodies the undiminished spirit of San Francisco as a global leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation and fundamental human rights.

After considering nearly 50 diverse theme suggestions from the community, SF Pride sought a unifying concept that resonated with the city's legacy of activism and inclusivity. In a pivotal election year marked by ongoing challenges to LGBTQ+ rights nationwide, the organization aimed to convey a message of resilience and unity.

"We are proud to unveil 'Beacon of Love' as the theme for this year's Pride celebration," said Nguyen Pham, President of SF Pride. "In the face of adversity, San Francisco continues to shine as a beacon of hope and progress for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. This theme reflects our commitment to love, acceptance, and the ongoing fight for equality."

Renowned branding specialist and graphic designer, Nicole Bloss, was tasked with capturing the essence of San Francisco's LGBTQ+ community and history in the theme's visual representation. Bloss identified a common thread of love among the suggested themes and crafted a design that pays homage to the city's iconic landmarks and vibrant LGBTQ+ culture.

The centerpiece of Bloss's design is the pink triangle, a symbol with deep historical significance in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Originally a badge of shame worn by homosexuals persecuted during the Holocaust, the pink triangle was reclaimed by activists in the 1970s as a symbol of pride and resistance. Today, it serves as a beacon of remembrance and solidarity.

"The 'Beacon of Love' theme encapsulates the spirit of San Francisco Pride," said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride. "As we prepare to welcome millions of participants from around the world, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating love, diversity, and the ongoing fight for justice. Together, we will light the way toward a more inclusive and equitable future."

The graphic features the pink triangle atop Twin Peaks, overlooking the city skyline and framed by the rainbow hues of the Progress Pride flag. This innovative design pays tribute to San Francisco's role as a sanctuary for LGBTQ individuals and a bastion of progress.

The pink triangle installation, spearheaded by architect Patrick Carney since 1995, serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality. Visible from miles away, it symbolizes San Francisco's unwavering commitment to LGBTQ liberation and human rights.

"Beacon of Love" merchandise, featuring Bloss's captivating design is now available on the SF Pride website (shop.sfpride.org), offering supporters an opportunity to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

As preparations for the 54th Annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration continue, SF Pride invites individuals from all walks of life to join in commemorating the city's legacy of love, activism, and acceptance.

For more information about SF Pride and the "Beacon of Love" theme, visit www.sfpride.org.

To shop for t-shirts and merchandise featuring the new logo, visit https://shop.sfpride.org/.

About San Francisco Pride

The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade. The mission of the organization is to educate the world on LGBTQ issues, as well as commemorate the heritage, celebrate the culture, and liberate the people of all LGBTQ communities. A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through its Community Partners Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has granted over $3 million dollars in proceeds to local nonprofit LGBTQIA organizations and organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, housing rights, and animal welfare.

