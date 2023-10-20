San Francisco's Biggest Halloween Party Returns for 2023

The 11th Annual Crawloween Pub Crawl, the largest Halloween event in San Francisco, is taking place on Friday, 10/27, Saturday, 10/28 and Tuesday, 10/31. Get ready to raise your glasses and show off your costumes because Crawloween is returning to haunt the streets of the city for three spine-chilling nights of Halloween fun. CrawlSF's three-day Halloween event takes place at over 40 bars in The Marina, Polk Gulch, North Beach, Russian Hill, Nob Hill & Cow Hollow and features drink specials, free party bus rides, a costume contest, DJs and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate the spookiest time of the year at San Francisco's Annual Halloween Pub Crawl. Now in its 11th year, Crawloween promises to be the most impressive gathering yet. Expect a lively crowd with over 15,000 participants across three days: October 27th, 28th, and 31st.

Dive into the festivities at amazing San Francisco bars like Mayes, Comet Club, Bamboo Hut, Jaxson, Taco Rouge, Gino & Carlo, Tupelo, and a host of others. And what's Halloween without a good deal? Crawloween tickets offer enticing drink specials, waived cover charges, exclusive party favors, thrilling DJs and free bus rides to keep the party hopping.

Event Details:

Dates & Times:

Friday, October 27: 6PM to 11PM

Saturday, October 28: 2PM to 10PM

Tuesday, October 31: 6PM to 11PM

Event Highlights:

Over 15,000 Attendees: Last year, we broke records with over 14,000 attendees on the Saturday crawl and welcomed over 19,000 people over three days. This year, we're ready to take it up a notch!

40+ Participating Bars: Crawloween will sweep you through the neighborhoods of Russian Hill, Polk Gulch, North Beach, and The Marina. Join the crawl to discover a range of venues and experiences these iconic neighborhoods have to offer.

Discounted Drink Specials: Enjoy exclusive drink specials at all participating bars, so you can sip on your favorite drinks without emptying your bank account.

No Cover Charges: Enter all participating bars without the cover charge

Free Party Bus Shuttles: We've got you covered with free shuttles to transport you between bars. Sit back, relax, and let us take you on a haunted ride through the city.

Costume Contest: Show off your most spine-chilling, creative, or hilarious Halloween costumes at Crawloween's costume contest.

Find the Gnome Contest: Embark on a treasure hunt as you search for hidden gnomes throughout the crawl. Find one of these elusive creatures to win some amazing prizes.

DJs: Dance to the beats of our talented DJs, who will keep the eerie energy flowing all night long.

Participating Bars:

Mayes, McTeagues, Comet Club, Rockwell, Jaxson, Westwood, Del Mar, Silver Cloud, The Blue Light, The Brixton, Sacred Taco, Hemlock, Trinity, The Dorian, Palm House, The Buccaneer, Taco Rouge, Shanghai Kelly's, Trade Routes, Wreck Room, R Bar, El Lopo, Decodance, Lush Lounge, Route 101, Amsterdam Cafe, Hanaro, Union Street Ale House, Piroo, Kung Fu Action Theater, Bamboo Hut, Sampler's House, The Royale, Savoy Tivoli, The Showdown, Northstar Cafe, Chief Sullivans, Campus, Gino & Carlo, Tupelo, and more!

Full details for the event are available at: https://www.crawloween.com

About CrawlSF:

Since 2003, CrawlSF has been a cornerstone of San Francisco's events scene. Conceived by founder Matt Seliga, who was inspired by bar crawls on the East Coast, this once modest startup has now burgeoned into a Bay Area powerhouse. Year-round, the company draws in tens of thousands with its unique events. From the lively LepraCon St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl and the Barbie Pub Crawl to the Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest and the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, CrawlSF never ceases to impress. Their resume boasts a myriad of other renowned events such as Crawltiki, San Francisco Mardi Gras, Summersalt Music Festival, Taste SF, The Streets of San Francisco New Year's Eve bash at Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, North Beach Bar Run, Wintersalt Music Festival and San Francisco Burger Brawl.

For more information on CrawlSF, please visit https://www.crawlsf.com

