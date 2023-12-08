San Francisco's Hilton Union Square and Parc 55 Have a Sleigh-Full of Holiday Offerings, Special Bevvies & Bargains

"We wanted to make it easy for the Jolly Ole' Elf to land, so what better place than our 46th floor City Scape Lounge. We have Santa, signature cocktails, selfie backdrops, Union Square ice skating packages and the best views in town for ringing in 2024." Peter Hart, Hilton Complex General Manager Post this

Holiday Decorations Make for Festive Instagramable Moments:

Both hotels are fully adorned for the season, featuring 15-foot tall Christmas trees and grand garlands. Unique to Hilton San Francisco Union Square is a 7-foot-tallsnow globe in the main lobby, offering a creative selfie opportunity with a 3D model of the Golden Gate Bridge. Another highlight is the "Santa's throne" set up in the Tower 3 lobby, surrounded by presents and lights for the perfect holiday photo. Parc 55 also has a 9-foot-tall "selfie booth" that guests can walk inside of and pose for photos among piles of presents and a crackling fireplace.

Sweet Spirits and Festive Holiday Meals:

The lobby bar at Hilton San Francisco Union Square is adding the "In Sweet Spirits" cocktail menu, featuring delights such as the 'Be Merry Cosmopolitan' and 'Festive Fizz'. Parc 55's Cable 55 restaurant has been transformed into a 'Cozy Cabin Holiday Pop-Up', complete with over-the-top decorations, and special holiday menus for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Some of the seasonal elixirs at the Hilton are:

(Bacardi, Midori, St. Germain, lime juice, kiw and basil)

( Ron Zacapa rum, kahlua, eggnog, chai, and served in a moose mug)

( Don Julio Blanco , hot chocolate, cinnamon whip

(Ketel One, pumpkin puree, espresso, pumpkin spice)

(red wine, brandy, apple cider, apples, oranges,blackberries, cinnamon, cloves, star anise)

(Johnny Walker Red Label, lime juice, activated charcoal, egg white)

(bacon-infused Woodenville, maple syrup, walnut bitters)

(Tanqueray gin, Moët & Chandon, lemon juice

The Parc55's iconic CABLE55 overlooking the Cable Car Turn-around also features some zero-proof "mocktails" to life your spirits:

Holiday Mule 15

(cranberry juice, ginger beer, lime juice)

(seedlip spice, cold brew, peppermint)

(blackberry, lime, mint)

Plus, the Parc 55's "Cozy Bites" selection includes:

(roasted sweet & spicy bar nuts & seeds)

(cereal mix, white chocolate, coconut & almonds)

(creamy mix of cheese, bacon, pecan & chives)

(roasted turkey, cranberry, horseradish)

In addition to special seasonal cocktails, guests will enjoy all their familiar favorites on the cocktail menu including Buzz Sparkle Pop, Cityscape's photo-worthy signature libation featuring Buzz Bar alcoholic popsicles submerged in a glass of sparkling white wine. Other drinks include neighborhood-inspired creations such as Golden Gate, featuring Bozal EnsambleMezcal; Pacific Heights, made with Nolet's gin and Riondo prosecco; and Cole Valley, a floral blend with a base of Ketel One Botanical Vodka and Yellow Chartreuse. The menu also includes small plates, Bay Area craft beer and wine, top-shelf liquors, and a private reserve collection featuring rare vintages from prominent wineries such as California-based Stag's Leap, Duckhorn, and Raymond Vineyard.

"These holiday specials at Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 are the perfect complement to the vibrant holiday events happening in Union Square," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance. "Union Square has always been the heart of the City, and a long-cherished tradition during the Festive Season. Guests at both hotels are a snowball's throw away from San Francisco's only outdoor ice-skating rink next to the towering Macy's Great Tree, and from December 15th-24th, our special Union Square Winter Walk featuring music, food, holiday market, and fun activations for the whole family."

Opened in 1964, Hilton San Francisco Union Square is the largest hotel in California and an architectural landmark known for dramatic lighting and signature events. Both the Hilton and Parc 55 are at the very heart of San Francisco's world-class Union Square with its internationally recognized retails brands, restaurants and Broadway style theatre. Also nearby are such offerings as the Asian Art and steps away are the world-famous landmark Cable Cars, carrying visitors 'halfway to the stars' and to such iconic destinations as Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown, Nob Hill, North Beach and the famous Alcatraz Island Tours.

Aside from the Hilton's special New Year's "Countdown with a View" package, usual Cityscape Lounge hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. Premium corner seating areas are available for reservation. All other seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Corner reservations may be made by emailing SFOFH-F&[email protected]. For guest room reservations please visit Hilton.com or call (415) 771-1400.

About Hilton San Francisco Union Square:

Opened in 1964 and instantly a landmark on the City's storied skyline, Hilton San Francisco Union Square is the largest hotel in San Francisco and the largest on the West Coast, featuring 1,921 rooms and more than 135,000 square feet of meeting space. The property is located in San Francisco's theater district, two blocks from Union Square. Amenities include an outdoor pool, four on-site dining outlets, a 24-hour fitness center and the acclaimed City Scape Lounge atop the 46th floor: highest in the City.

About Parc 55, a Hilton Hotel Parc 55, a Hilton Hotel is adjacent to the Hilton Towerand features city and Bay views from all of its windows. At the lobby drive in entrance, guests are greeted by the giant iconic sculpture "San Francisco Yesterday and Today" by famed local artist Ruth Asawa. These seven sculpted panels present a cavalcade of San Francisco sights and scenes – both historical and modern. Cast in glass-fiber-reinforced concrete, the one-of-a-kind artwork was made with old-world craft techniques rarely duplicated today.

