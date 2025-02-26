San Francisco's MOUSA.I. Debuts Full-Stack Marketing Agency Services

"Our mission is to harness this powerful combination to deliver nearly twice the creative output in half the time, without sacrificing the authentic human touch that makes marketing resonate," said Chris Knight, co-founder and creative director of MOUSA.I. Post this

"We've entered an era where AI's capabilities can dramatically amplify human creativity and marketing expertise," said Chris Knight, co-founder and creative director of MOUSA.I. "Our mission is to harness this powerful combination to deliver nearly twice the creative output in half the time, without sacrificing the authentic human touch that makes marketing resonate."

The agency launches with an established foundation, building upon the success of sister companies Divino Group, a tech PR consultancy founded in 2015, and the newly formed Glitter Worthy Enterprises division, which specializes in branded merchandise and event marketing.

MOUSA.I. is off to a running start according to Knight, with a first wave of international clients signing onto the agency's client roster in the middle of the first quarter of 2025 across a variety of sectors.

The agency's initial client portfolio includes:

CESAR Innovation Hub: The renowned R&D center in Porto Digital ( Recife, Brazil )





) GigU: Brazil's #1 smart assistant that helps driving/delivery gig workers boost their profits and enhance their safety on the road for the company's expansion into the U.S. market





#1 smart assistant that helps driving/delivery gig workers boost their profits and enhance their safety on the road for the company's expansion into the U.S. market Medsi: A Mexican healthtech pioneer that has developed a wellness monitoring app that measures a variety of health and vital signs in minutes using smartphones or tablets





Glitter Worthy Store: A San Francisco -based LGBTQ+ brand that sells original fashions and home goods through its e-commerce channel and a growing wholesale network





-based LGBTQ+ brand that sells original fashions and home goods through its e-commerce channel and a growing wholesale network Rooh Ventures' media division: Led by serial entrepreneur and internationally acclaimed speaker Bianca Lopes , focused on co-producing and promoting a new series of video podcasts in 2025

"MOUSA.I. represents the future of marketing services," said Celso Dulay II, co-founder and broadcast services director. "We are combining decades of mass media and marketing experience with AI's transformative capabilities at scale to create branding initiatives and digital marketing campaigns that are smarter, faster, and more impactful than ever before."

The company plans to expand into Mexico by year-end, led by Mayra Martinez, underscoring its commitment to international growth. MOUSA.I.'s comprehensive service offering includes:

Brand strategy and campaign development





Broadcast media services including podcasts





Event marketing and corporate speaking





Social media strategy and influencer campaigns





Digital marketing campaign ideation and execution





Full-service PR and editorial content marketing via Divino Group





Branded merchandise design and printing by Glitter Worthy Enterprises

"As Steve Jobs famously said, 'Your brand is the single most important investment you can make in your business,'" added Knight. "By combining our veteran strategic advisors with a curated arsenal of AI-powered apps, platforms and tools, we're ensuring every marketing dollar drives maximum impact while maintaining the highest creative standards."

ABOUT MOUSA.I.

MOUSA.I. is… Where Human Marketing Genius Meets the Magic of AI™.

Founded in 2025, the agency founders have more than 30 years of mass media and marketing communications expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities to deliver transformative marketing solutions. Through its sister divisions, Divino Group and Glitter Worthy Enterprises, MOUSA.I. offers clients a comprehensive suite of marketing services enhanced by AI-powered tools and platforms.

The agency specializes in creating impactful campaigns that leverage both human creativity and artificial intelligence to achieve exceptional results for brands, startups, and causes. Headquartered in San Francisco with planned expansion into Mexico, MOUSA.I. is committed to delivering inspired marketing creative that drives measurable business outcomes.

