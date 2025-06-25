San Francisco's MOUSA.I. launches THE GAYGENCY, a specialized LGBTQ+ marketing division, to address a growing need in the U.S. as corporate PRIDE support wavers

"Our experiential marketing capabilities allow us to create authentic, community-centered events and schwag that go beyond traditional corporate activations," Knight explained. Post this

"When major brands are abandoning the LGBTQ+ community due to political pressure, it's more crucial than ever that our community has access to marketing expertise that truly understands our experiences and challenges," said Chris Knight, co-founder of MOUSA.I. and THE GAYGENCY. "We're not just another marketing agency trying to capitalize on PRIDE Month – we're LGBTQ+-owned, LGBTQ+-led, and we've fought for our community's digital rights for years."

Co-founder Celso Dulay emphasized the division's authentic foundation: "THE GAYGENCY is born from our lived experiences as LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs who have faced algorithmic discrimination firsthand. We understand the distinct and nuanced challenges our community faces in digital spaces and how to navigate them effectively."

Comprehensive Services Rooted in Community Experience:

THE GAYGENCY offers a full spectrum of marketing services including social media strategy and execution, public relations, paid marketing campaign creative, broadcast services encompassing video segments and podcasts, experiential event marketing and branded merchandise.

The new division partners with Glitter Worthy Enterprises, the wholesale extension of San Francisco's LGBTQ+ online boutique Glitter Worthy Store, which was launched during the pandemic to support LGBTQ+ nonprofits and local Bay Area artists and performers.

"Our experiential marketing capabilities allow us to create authentic, community-centered events and schwag that go beyond traditional corporate activations," Knight explained. "Through our partnership with Glitter Worthy Enterprises, we're supporting LGBTQ+ causes – for example, $10 from every Queer Joy Calendar sold goes directly to the Transgender Law Center for upcoming legal battles."

The timing of THE GAYGENCY's launch aligns with the co-founders' ongoing advocacy work in digital rights. This month, the division is providing pro bono services to produce a panel discussion during the Human Rights Summit at San Francisco's Commonwealth Club on June 26, focusing on maintaining LGBTQ+ visibility and voice in an algorithmic age that has historically treated the community unfairly.

Battle-Tested Expertise in Platform Accountability:

Both Knight and Dulay bring credibility to THE GAYGENCY as lead plaintiffs in the Divino Group v. Google/YouTube class-action lawsuit, which challenged algorithmic discrimination against LGBTQ+ content creators from 2019 to 2023. Knight co-led the PR campaign that generated hundreds of media stories and segments to bring global attention to digital platform bias against LGBTQ+ voices.

"Our lawsuit experience taught us invaluable lessons about how major platforms treat LGBTQ+ content and creators," Dulay noted. "That knowledge directly informs our marketing strategies – we know how to work within and around the systems that have historically marginalized our community."

The legal challenge highlighted systemic issues with content moderation algorithms that flagged LGBTQ+ educational and entertainment content as "inappropriate" or "sexually explicit," while similar heterosexual content remained unrestricted. This experience positions THE GAYGENCY with unparalleled insight into the digital challenges facing LGBTQ+ brands and organizations.

Addressing Market Demand Amid Corporate Retreat:

Recent developments in the corporate landscape have created both challenges and opportunities for authentic LGBTQ+ marketing. As some major brands retreat from visible PRIDE support due to political pressure, THE GAYGENCY identifies a growing market for organizations that remain committed to genuine inclusion and engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're seeing nonprofits, smaller brands, and community organizations stepping up to fill the void left by corporate retreat," Knight observed. "These organizations need sophisticated marketing expertise that understands both the LGBTQ+ community and the current political climate."

THE GAYGENCY's approach emphasizes authenticity over rainbow washing, working with clients to develop long-term community engagement strategies rather than superficial PRIDE Month campaigns. The division's services extend across the U.S. and Mexico, recognizing the diverse needs of LGBTQ+ communities across different cultural and linguistic contexts.

Leveraging AI for Inclusive Marketing:

As a division of MOUSA.I., THE GAYGENCY benefits from cutting-edge AI marketing capabilities while maintaining human expertise in LGBTQ+ community dynamics. This combination allows for sophisticated audience targeting and content optimization while ensuring cultural sensitivity and authentic representation while delivering cost-efficient solutions for clients."

"AI tools can enhance our reach and effectiveness, but they can't replace the lived experience and community knowledge that drives authentic LGBTQ+ marketing," Dulay emphasized. "We use technology to amplify our expertise, not replace it."

The division's launch represents a strategic expansion of MOUSA.I, which debuted in February 2025 as a full-stack marketing agency and sister company to the established Divino Group PR consultancy.

About MOUSA.I. and THE GAYGENCY:

MOUSA.I. (www.mousai.ai) is a San Francisco-based AI marketing agency founded by Chris Knight and Celso Dulay, offering comprehensive marketing services that leverage artificial intelligence while maintaining human creativity and cultural expertise. THE GAYGENCY, MOUSA.I's specialized LGBTQ+ marketing division, serves national nonprofits, community causes, iconic figures, celebrities, and authentic brands seeking to reach and influence LGBTQ+ audiences across the U.S. and Mexico. For more on THE GAYGENCY, please visit: https://www.mousai.ai/whyhireus/portfolio/welcome-to-the-gaygency

Editor's Note: The co-founders are available for interviews about LGBTQ+ marketing trends, the corporate PRIDE retreat, digital platform bias, and authentic community-engagement strategies. High-resolution photos and additional background materials are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Chris Knight, [email protected], 415-786-9226 c.

Media Contact

Chris Knight, Divino Group, a MOUSA.I. Marketing Agency, 1 4157869226, [email protected] , www.divinogroup.net

SOURCE Divino Group, a MOUSA.I. Marketing Agency