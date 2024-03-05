San Francisco's Union Square to Bloom with 80K Colorful Dutch Tulips in Celebration of Spring and International Women's Day

"San Francisco Tulip Day signals the onset of spring in downtown San Francisco and Union Square in Bloom, symbolizing a feeling of rejuvenation and hope for a fresh new start," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. Post this

Tulips handed out in honor of International Women's Day are grown in the United States but originate in the Netherlands. Dutch traders export flower bulbs to more than 100 countries worldwide. America is the biggest export market for Dutch tulip bulbs: half a billion of them annually. Hundreds of millions of tulip bulbs are supplied to professional growers in America to produce world-famous tulip flowers.

"Union Square continues to bloom with more businesses opening and people shopping and visiting one of San Francisco's most beloved areas," said Mayor London N. Breed. "I am pleased to support this year's Tulip Day and Union Square in Bloom festivities that will bring more people into our downtown and boost foot traffic for our local businesses. Events like this build on the excitement and momentum we are seeing due to the important work the City and our partners have done to strengthen public safety and ensure businesses, workers, and visitors feel safe and welcome in San Francisco."

"I'm proud to see the friendship between the Netherlands and San Francisco blooming every spring on Union Square," said Dirk Janssen, Consul General of the Netherlands in San Francisco. "Tulip Day has become a flagship event for San Francisco, and it's a privilege to work with the Union Square Alliance and the city to make it happen again this year, for the sixth time. It's inspiring to see tens of thousands of people enjoying Dutch tulips and celebrating the beauty of spring."

SAN FRANCISCO TULIP DAY 2024 DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday, March 9 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 12:50 p.m. with officials from the Union Square Alliance, Royal Anthos and The Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco opening the doors at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: San Francisco's Union Square (a short five-minute walk from the Powell St BART station and directly on MUNI's T line). Post St will be closed between Powell and Stockton Streets to accommodate the crowd and manage crowd flow in and out of the Tulip Garden. Tulip Day 2023 attracted more than 35K people to downtown San Francisco and organizers anticipate an equally large crowd this year. Attendees are strongly encouraged to take public transportation if possible. Plan your trip here.

WHAT: Pick up to eight tulips and build a bouquet to share with a woman who inspires you. Access to the tulip garden is free and so are the flowers. Please note Tulip Day 2024 attendees will be limited to five minutes in the Tulip Garden to accommodate everyone. Volunteers in orange jackets will be on hand to guide the crowd.

ACCESSIBLE ENTRANCE: A special entrance on the corner of Post and Stockton Streets will be available for visitors with disabilities.

PRESS PREVIEW: Begins at 12 p.m. on March 9. Accredited press are invited to RSVP to preview the tulip garden and speak with Dutch bulb growers and/or government officials. The Westin St. Francis will also host a pre-event with floral-themed food and coffee for press and social media influencers from 10 am - 12:00 p.m. in a hotel suite overlooking Union Square. Interested press and social media influencers, please RSVP here.

PRESS KIT: A wide selection of images, logos and b-roll videos can be accessed here. All images are provided royalty-free when citing the associated source listed in the press kit. Social media hashtags for Tulip Day are #SFTulipDay2024, #SFFlowerBulbDay and #UnionSquareInBloom.

"Tulips symbolize unconditional love, new beginnings, well wishes and charity," added Anne Verdoes, PR and Communications Manager of Royal Anthos. "Humankind is inherently drawn to nature, and the presence of fresh flowers triggers positive emotional health combined with general well-being, joy and gratitude. Together with our partners, we are delighted to bring smiles to tens of thousands of people in the San Francisco community."

San Francisco Tulip Day 2024 is presented by the Union Square Foundation, Union Square Alliance, the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the Office of Mayor London N. Breed, Community Challenge Grants, Royal Anthos and the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco. The event celebrates the women in our lives and symbolizes the spring renewal of Union Square, long the business and retail hub of downtown San Francisco.

About the Union Square Foundation

The Union Square Foundation is a 501c3 charitable organization existing to establish a renewed 'sense of place' for the Union Square Area by supporting diverse artistic, cultural, and culinary programs and projects – and by cultivating a welcoming caring community for all humankind. Union Square in Bloom is one of many programs put on to support the vibrancy of Union Square and the greater downtown area and invite locals and visitors to visit Union Square and patronize downtown businesses. Learn more at https://visitunionsquaresf.com/union-square-in-bloom-2024.

About the Union Square Alliance

The Union Square Alliance serves members and creates a high-quality visitor experience by managing and activating public spaces, attracting new investment, and advocating for the district's future success. Union Square is the vibrant heart of San Francisco and an international destination where visitors come to enjoy exceptional retail experiences, luxury hotels, world-class cultural institutions, and great public spaces found only in the City by the Bay. A lively 27-block community surrounding Union Square Park in the heart of San Francisco makes up the Union Square Alliance. It is bordered on the north by Bush Street, on the east by Kearny Street, on the south by Market Street and the west by Taylor Street. For more information on the Alliance, go to www.visitunionsquaresf.com.

About The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development

The Office of Economic and Workforce Development advances equitable and shared prosperity for San Franciscans by growing sustainable jobs, supporting businesses of all sizes, creating great places to live and work, and helping everyone achieve economic self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit www.oewd.org.

About The Netherlands

The Netherlands and the US: a partnership that works. The United States is the largest importer of Dutch bulbs, with over $120M worth of flower bulbs imported annually. Royal Anthos represents the companies that trade in flower bulbs and nursery stock products in Europe and abroad. For more information, please visit http://www.anthos.org/for-and-by-the-trade.

More than 955K jobs in the United States result from the strong economic relations with the Netherlands. The Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco connects California to the Netherlands and empowers Dutch entrepreneurs and talent to innovate and scale in the U.S. Learn more at United States | Netherlandsandyou.nl.

