San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Selects Hygenx.AI's Autonomous AI driven Robot RAY™ for Disinfection of Facilities

"RAY's AI-driven robotics enable rapid disinfection cycles with a digital fingerprint for full transparency. By speeding up and digitizing disinfection, we empower healthcare teams to confidently achieve and sustain infection prevention goals." – Arash Mahin, CEO, HygenX Ai Post this

‍RAY™ significantly accelerates the disinfection process, enabling more frequent use and delivering a digital fingerprint that ensures complete transparency of disinfected areas.‍

Smarter: AI-powered machine learning algorithms intelligently target UV-C light and continually learn with each disinfection run.

‍Faster & More Cost-Effective: Fully autonomous robotics reduce disinfection times by up to 90%, significantly improving operating room turnover while eliminating or drastically reducing the need for heavy chemical treatments.

‍Verifiable: complete digital audits (HygenX Vision) with evidence-based graphical heat maps are available immediately post-disinfection

‍"We are honoured that SGMH has chosen Hygenx Ai to help protect their patients and staff," said Arash Mahin, CEO of Hygenx Ai. "RAY's AI-based robotics and intuitive design enable rapid, continuous disinfection cycles while providing a digital fingerprint for full transparency. By digitizing disinfection, we empower the SGMH team to achieve and sustain their infection prevention and control goals confidently."

‍"We are committed to providing our patients with the safest possible care," said John Peleuses, Vice President of Ancillary and Support Services at SGMH. "HygenX.Ai will help us further enhance our infection prevention and control measures. We are impressed with the speed and effectiveness of disinfection, which allows us to turn over rooms faster and maintain a high quality of service in our operations. We plan to use these products to disinfect our facilities regularly and target specific areas at risk of increased infection."

‍About HygenX.Ai

HygenX.Ai is Digitizing Disinfection (TM) as the leading provider of fully autonomous, AI-enabled UV-C disinfection robotics. The company's products are used in North America's hospitals, healthcare facilities and long-term care. Hygenx.AI is committed to providing innovative and effective disinfection solutions to help protect people from harmful pathogens.

‍About San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is an acute care hospital in Banning, California. The hospital provides a wide range ofservices, including medical, surgical, obstetrical, emergency, and critical care. SGMH is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all its patients.

