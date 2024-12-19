San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Selects Hygenx.AI's Autonomous AI driven Robot RAY™ for Disinfection of Facilities

HygenX Ai, a robotics company revolutionizing healthcare through autonomous robotic UV-C disinfection technology, announced that San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (SGMH) has selected RAY™ to enhance the clinical disinfection of its facilities, including operating rooms, intensive care units, and patient rooms. HygenX Ai's RAY significantly accelerates the disinfection process, enabling more frequent and efficient cleaning cycles while providing a digital fingerprint for complete transparency on disinfection. HygenX Ai is setting a new standard for healthcare infection prevention by addressing critical disinfection challenges.
BANNING, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HygenX Ai, a leading provider of fully autonomous, AI-enabled UV-C disinfection robotics, today announced that San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (SGMH) has selected RAY™ for clinical disinfection of its facilities, operating rooms, emergency rooms, intensive care units and short and long-stay patient rooms.
Healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) impact 1.7 million Americans every year, costing $96-$147 billion in avoidable annual costs to US hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
RAY™ significantly accelerates the disinfection process, enabling more frequent use and delivering a digital fingerprint that ensures complete transparency of disinfected areas.
- Smarter: AI-powered machine learning algorithms intelligently target UV-C light and continually learn with each disinfection run.
- Faster & More Cost-Effective: Fully autonomous robotics reduce disinfection times by up to 90%, significantly improving operating room turnover while eliminating or drastically reducing the need for heavy chemical treatments.
- Verifiable: complete digital audits (HygenX Vision) with evidence-based graphical heat maps are available immediately post-disinfection
"We are honoured that SGMH has chosen Hygenx Ai to help protect their patients and staff," said Arash Mahin, CEO of Hygenx Ai. "RAY's AI-based robotics and intuitive design enable rapid, continuous disinfection cycles while providing a digital fingerprint for full transparency. By digitizing disinfection, we empower the SGMH team to achieve and sustain their infection prevention and control goals confidently."
"We are committed to providing our patients with the safest possible care," said John Peleuses, Vice President of Ancillary and Support Services at SGMH. "HygenX.Ai will help us further enhance our infection prevention and control measures. We are impressed with the speed and effectiveness of disinfection, which allows us to turn over rooms faster and maintain a high quality of service in our operations. We plan to use these products to disinfect our facilities regularly and target specific areas at risk of increased infection."
About HygenX.Ai
HygenX.Ai is Digitizing Disinfection (TM) as the leading provider of fully autonomous, AI-enabled UV-C disinfection robotics. The company's products are used in North America's hospitals, healthcare facilities and long-term care. Hygenx.AI is committed to providing innovative and effective disinfection solutions to help protect people from harmful pathogens.
About San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is an acute care hospital in Banning, California. The hospital provides a wide range ofservices, including medical, surgical, obstetrical, emergency, and critical care. SGMH is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all its patients.
