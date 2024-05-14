San Jose Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Announces That Business Litigation Attorney Karen Rothschild Has Joined The Team

We are thrilled to have Karen Rothschild on our team at Structure Law Group, LLP. Her impressive background in litigation and client-focused approach have already proven invaluable, perfectly aligning with our firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services. Post this

Karen's legal practice is centered around comprehensive business litigation, encompassing a diverse range of areas including breach of contract, partnership and shareholder disputes, intellectual property conflicts, construction disputes, corporate conflicts, and employment and real estate matters. Known for her client-centric approach, Karen prioritizes understanding the unique business and industry needs of her clients to deliver tailored legal solutions.

Before joining SLG, Karen practiced in the field of Trust & Estate law, where she provided representation in probate and trust litigation, estate administration, and estate planning. Additionally, Karen served as a fellow for the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), gaining invaluable experience working with plaintiffs' and defense firms.

"I am excited to join Structure Law Group's talented team, and I look forward to growing with the firm!" said Karen Rothschild.

Karen earned her J.D. from LMU Loyola Law School with a concentration in civil litigation. During her time in law school, she distinguished herself as a member of Loyola's nationally ranked Byrne Trial Advocacy team, culminating in her victory at the annual Byrne Exhibition Trial in her 3L year. Prior to her legal studies, Karen obtained her B.S. from San Jose State University, where she interned with the SJSU Record Clearance Project, assisting community members through the expungement process.

Karen Rothschild can be reached at [email protected] or (408) 441-7500.

About Structure Law Group, LLP:

Structure Law Group, LLP is a distinguished business law firm with a global clientele. Our dedicated team of legal professionals is committed to delivering top-notch legal services and ensuring an exceptional client experience. With strategically located offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, we are well-equipped to cater to companies of all sizes and industries. Our mission is to exceed expectations by offering innovative strategies and cost-effective solutions. Our comprehensive services encompass start-up and financing, business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights, and commercial real estate.

For more information about the legal services offered at Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (408) 441-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com.

For more information about business law careers at Structure Law Group, LLP, please visit https://www.structurelaw.com/careers.

