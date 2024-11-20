San José Symphonic Choir Celebrates 100 Years of Extraordinary Music and Community

100th season kicks off with Mendelssohn's Elijah November 30, followed by longtime holiday tradition You-Sing-It Messiah and Season of Hope concert in December.

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. , Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a monumental celebration of music, culture, and community, the proudly announces its 100th Season: Extraordinary!, a milestone that honors a century of choral excellence in San José.

Since 1924, this volunteer choir has offered a deep connection between music and the community, with its remarkable legacy of voices united through stunning choral masterworks. This centennial season is a grand celebration of the choir's rich history of extraordinary music, vibrant performances, and incredible spirit fostered by many voices singing together.

"This 100th anniversary is not just a celebration of our past, but a powerful testament to the strength, passion, dedication, and artistry that have carried this choir through the past century," said Leroy Kromm, Artistic Director of the San José Symphonic Choir. "We are honored to continue our tradition of bringing people together through the shared experience of live choral music. SJSC's 100th season is a tribute to the generations of singers, conductors, and supporters who have made this journey possible and is a reflection of who we are, where we've been, and the exciting future ahead."

With many hundreds of concerts performed in the South Bay and at dozens of remarkable international venues on tour, SJSC's reservoir of experience and musicality brings beautiful choral music alive for Bay Area audiences. One of the longest continuously performing choirs in California, SJSC is recognized not only for its impressive repertoire of choral masterworks, but also for its engagement with the Northern California musical community through its work with local composers and musicians.

The 2024-2025 season is a dazzling reminder of the power of music to unite, uplift, and inspire.

Saturday, November 30, at 5 p.m.

Felix Mendelssohn's Elijah

Presented with San José Baroque Orchestra

Featuring Christian Pursell, Bass-Baritone, as Elijah

Additional soloists: Marnie Breckenridge, Soprano; Katherine Trimble Mills, Mezzo-Soprano; and Arnold Geis, Tenor

Campbell United Methodist Church

1675 Winchester Boulevard, Campbell

Tickets: sjscepicelijah.eventbrite.com

Monday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m.

YOU-SING-IT MESSIAH

with San José Baroque Orchestra

Hammer Theatre

101 Paseo de San Antonio, San José

Tickets: hammertheatre.vbotickets.com

Monday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m.

SEASON OF HOPE HOLIDAY CONCERT - FREE

Cathedral Basilica of Saint Joseph

80 S. Market Street, San José

In collaboration with Silicon Valley Arts Coalition in support of Catholic Charities.

Sunday, April 13, 2025

BACH B-MINOR MASS

With San José Baroque Orchestra

Saint Joseph of Cupertino

10110 North De Anza Boulevard, Cupertino

Friday, June 6, 2025

BEETHOVEN'S 9th SYMPHONY

In partnership with Nova Vista Symphony

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street, Mountain View

Over the past 100 years, the most frequently performed masterwork has been G.F. Handel's Messiah, presented well over 100 times not only as a concert but also as a sing-along, a tradition started some 40 years ago to the delight of South Bay audiences. Other SJSC highlights include its inaugural concert in 1924 under the direction of Masetro LeRoy V. Brant, featuring a performance of The Rose Maiden; a 1963 celebration of its 100th concert featuring the a world premiere of a work by Belgian composer Flor Peeters dedicated to Maestro Brant; a 1991 concert with the Washu Citizen Chorus from San Jose's sister city Okayama, Japan; and singing with the incomparable Barbra Streisand in 2012 at the HP Pavilion for an audience of 14,000.

About San José Symphonic Choir

Founded in 1924, San José Symphonic Choir has been a cornerstone of the Bay Area's music community for 100 years, recognized for its artistic excellence and commitment to making choral music accessible to audiences of all ages. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Leroy Kromm, the choir continues to uplift, inspire, and connect through the power of music. For more information, visit sanjosesymphonicchoir.org

