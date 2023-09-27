San Luis Obispo dentist offers tips for helping children overcome dentist anxiety

Fear and anxiety about visiting the dentist are common issues among children and it can be difficult for parents to know how to help. Dr. Douglas Ng of San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry recently released some tips for parents to help their children overcome dental anxiety.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear and anxiety about visiting the dentist are common issues among children and it can be difficult for parents to know how to help. Dr. Douglas Ng of San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry recently released some tips for parents to help their children overcome dental anxiety.
One of the most important ways to address anxiety is to take positive steps to prevent it in the first place. Starting early, communicating with your child, role-playing, positive reinforcement, distraction techniques, sedation, choosing the right dentist, being a positive role model, taking breaks, and following up can all help your child have a positive dental experience. By taking these steps, you can help your child develop good dental habits that will last a lifetime.
- Start early. It is important to start dental visits early, so children become familiar with the dentist, the staff, the environment and dental tools. This helps them develop a positive association. Schedule their first dental visit around the age of 1, or when their first tooth appears. Regular checkups will ensure any dental issues are addressed early on, and your child will be more likely to have a positive experience.
"Discuss any issues your children may have with the family dentist before the visit. This gives the dentist important information that help relax the child and make the visit more pleasant," says the San Luis Obispo dentist.
San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry provides patients with the utmost care in a friendly, courteous and professional manner. Services range from routine cleanings, teeth whitening, crowns, and everything in between. "We take the time to sit down with our patients, answer questions and ease any concerns," says Dr. Ng. "Our commitment is that every patient leaves our office with a healthier mouth and brighter smile."
Douglas Ng, DDS, Family Dentistry
862 Meinecke Ave #203
San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 544-1246
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com
SOURCE Dr. Douglas Ng
Share this article