San Luis Obispo electrician reports the top ten dangers of damaged electrical cords

Damaged electrical cords are a serious fire and shock hazard. The San Luis Obispo electricians at Electricraft, Inc. warn that using electrical tape or rewiring damaged cords can lead to electrical fires, shocks, or electrocution. Replace, don't repair, to stay safe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The risks of hanging on to damaged electrical cords far outweigh any ideas for a future life for those cords. And, electrical tape isn't the answer, nor is cutting off the damaged part and rewiring. The risks of electrical fire, shock, or electrocution are very high, reports the San Luis Obispo electricians from Electricraft, Inc.
The best advice is to abandon all ideas of saving damaged cords and immediately stop using the appliances they are attached to. Throw out damaged extension cords. Have a licensed electrician replace damaged appliance cords. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) reports that 3300 fires annually are attributed just to extension cords.
The top ten dangers are:
- Electrical shock from exposed or frayed wires can result in severe injury or death.
- Damaged cords can short-circuit, spark, or overheat and ignite nearby material, including floors and walls.
- When the protective insulation is damaged, even slightly, wires are exposed to moisture and short-circuiting.
- Smoldering wires and melting insulation release carbon monoxide and other toxic fumes.
- Faulty cords cause improper electrical flow and power surges that can damage anything connected to them.
- In the workplace, using damaged cords violates workplace safety codes and fire codes, and results in citations and penalties.
- At home, using damaged cords violates local fire and safety codes, and can invalidate homeowner insurance claims, plus leave the homeowner at risk for citations and fines.
- Repositioning damaged cords to keep the damaged section away from contact with the surrounding area often leads to trips and falls.
- Children or pets are more likely to come into contact with electrical cords than adults, and damaged cords escalate the risk of serious harm.
- The damage can get worse over time with continued use, and improper repairs do not restore a damaged cord's integrity.
The best solutions are:
- Dispose of all damaged extension cords.
- Have appliance and device cords replaced or repaired by a licensed electrician.
- Periodic electrical wiring inspections by a licensed San Luis Obispo electrician keep electrical wiring in good condition by identifying and repairing problems.
Electricraft, Inc., has been serving the residential, commercial, industrial, and public agency electrical needs since 1984. The San Luis Obispo local, family-owned company has deep roots in the local communities and is committed to the success and well-being of every community member.
Electricraft's goal is to deliver and maintain safe, high-quality electrical wiring, including electrical cords. The company focuses on providing superior quality service, creating long-term satisfied customers.
The experienced and qualified team of San Luis Obispo electricians and solar installers who have the training, certifications, and licenses to build or repair any electrical wiring system from the ground up, from home circuits to complex commercial, industrial, medical, and public works systems.
