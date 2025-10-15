San Luis Obispo electrician reports the top ten dangers of damaged electrical cords

Damaged electrical cords are a serious fire and shock hazard. The San Luis Obispo electricians at Electricraft, Inc. warn that using electrical tape or rewiring damaged cords can lead to electrical fires, shocks, or electrocution. Replace, don't repair, to stay safe.

SAN LUIS OBISPO Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The risks of hanging on to damaged electrical cords far outweigh any ideas for a future life for those cords. And, electrical tape isn't the answer, nor is cutting off the damaged part and rewiring. The risks of electrical fire, shock, or electrocution are very high, reports the San Luis Obispo electricians from Electricraft, Inc.