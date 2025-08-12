San Luis Obispo electriction releases 'Eight reasons why an energy audit is important'

An energy audit is an inspection of the electrical system and components. Post this

Every 3 to 5 years is recommended for commercial buildings to identify opportunities to improve electrical efficiency and to take advantage of current advancements for energy efficiency.

Professional energy audits every 2-4 years keep home energy efficiency running smoothly.

An energy audit is an inspection of the electrical system and components. Using tools including power meters, infrared imaging, and observation, the electrician collects information about how the home or business is using energy, such as the efficiency of various appliances, equipment, and lighting, and also locates problems or potential problems within the electrical system. After analyzing the information, the electrician provides a report and makes recommendations for repairs and upgrades, and remedies for inefficient practices.

When looking for ways to reduce energy use and the cost.

When there's an unexplained increase in energy use.

When there are problems with the electrical system.

Buying new appliances.

Industrial, medical, or manufacturing equipment upgrades.

Before selling or buying a home or commercial property, especially older buildings.

Before remodeling for identifying needed upgrades to the electrical system.

Safety, by identifying critical electrical problems to help prevent accidental electrocution or electrical fires.

Electricraft's San Luis Obispo electricians notify their customers of any electrical hazards so necessary repairs can be made right away. To conduct an energy audit, the electrician is first going to talk to key people in the home or business to discover what kinds of issues, if any, have been observed. Depending on the circumstances, electrical bills might be reviewed to assess energy consumption.

Other inspection methods used during the audit include:

Examining all electrical wiring, outlets, switches, circuit breakers, and lighting fixtures for damage, connection problems, and even outdated technology.

Using specialized software to analyze power consumption trends and identify peak usage.

Measuring the power draw of appliances and circuits with a power meter to identify high-energy draws.

Using an infrared camera to detect heat in the electrical system and identify potential safety hazards or components needing repair or upgrading.

Evaluating energy efficiency, especially for appliances and lighting fixtures, and recommending energy-efficient upgrades.

Each energy audit is unique, depending on the variations of the electrical system, the building type (residential or commercial), the building age, and the electrical system design.

The customer's needs also influence certain aspects of the audit. For example, some energy audits might include heating and cooling systems.

The electrician provides a written report of the findings, along with repair/upgrade recommendations. Safety is always prioritized while working, for occupants of the building, and when identifying electrical safety issues.

