San Luis Obispo family dentist releases 'A parent's quick guide to family dentistry'

Because the family dentist works with all ages, a family dentist needs a strong foundation in every aspect of dentistry. Even if those services are referred to specialists, the family dentist needs deep education into specialties such as oral surgery, implants, dentures, and the signs of diseases, such as oral cancer.

Other important benefits that come from long-term relationships with a family dentist include:

Helping children feel safe and confident because they know and trust their family dentist.

Positive influence on helping children and teens establish solid oral hygiene habits and understand any dental challenges they may be having. The San Luis Obispo family dentist works closely with every patient, of every age, to overcome the anxiety often associated with a dentist visit.

Working with a professional who knows the dental history of every member of the family, including unique or hereditary conditions and special concerns.

A professional who knows the health challenges individual family members face and how those challenges can affect dental health as well as overall health.

Knowledge of family histories that enable the family dentist to make recommendations based on each individual's dental needs.

When choosing a family dentist, consider:

Education and ongoing training. Dental science changes as technology advances. Choosing a dentist who stays abreast of the latest advancements ensures every family member has access to the most advanced dentistry for the best outcomes.

Referrals from friends and family. People are more inclined to recommend a dentist with whom they have had positive experiences. Check online referrals, too.

Check out local dentist websites for information, too.

Check the state dental board records for the dentists' good standing.

Make an appointment to get acquainted and ask questions such as: How is anxiety handled? What technologies do you use?

Which insurances do you accept? Describe a typical first visit for children and teens.

How long have you been practicing?

What specialties caught your attention in college?

Who would you refer me to for a specialty you don't practice?

The questions you ask are to satisfy your curiosity and help you make an informed decision, so it's important to ask.

Family dentistry, like Dr Ng's San Luis Obispo family dentist practice, offers preventive dentistry for establishing life-long habits for good oral health, comprehensive examinations, and thorough consultations to help parents make informed decisions about their children's teeth. The restorative services offered include crowns, bridges, inlays, extractions, root canals, dentures, and restorative procedures for broken teeth of all ages. A variety of dental care for brighter smiles is available, along with emergency dental care.

