San Luis Obispo solar company releases 'Exploring options for home EV charging with solar'

An EV charger runs on electricity and as such, will also run on the electricity generated by a solar system. So, this changes the question from 'Can I charge my EV with solar?' to 'How do I get the best EV charging performance with my solar system?'

Make sure the home solar system generates enough power for the EV charger.

Choose an EV charger that is going to charge efficiently. New EVs come equipped with a Level 1 charger that plugs into a 120v outlet. However, these charges are low-powered and can take a very long time to charge. Consider upgrading to a Level 2 charger. A full-service electrical company like Electricraft which provides electrical services, EV installation, and solar installation for San Luis Obispo

Most EV owners charge their vehicles overnight at home. If there are questions about the cost of charging if the home's electricity switches to the grid after dark, ask about backup battery options.

There is also the option to install a stand-alone off-grid EV charging station. This might be a consideration to reduce the cost of using the grid to charge the car, or when a homeowner just isn't quite ready to install a complete solar system.

Consulting with the professionals is the best way to reach an informed decision. They can assess the total electricity needs for the entire home, including the garage, sheds, workshops, and EV charging, and make solid recommendations.

Electricraft Inc. is a local family-owned business that has been serving California's Central Coast since 1984. The professional team includes electricians and solar technicians who are experienced, licensed, and certified in all electrical services, installing home and commercial EV chargers, and solar installation for San Luis Obispo County residents and businesses.

The phases of an installation process require skill and certifications in a number of areas including electrical engineering, electrical wiring, and the best electricians and experienced solar installation team. This where the experts from Electricraft bring the highest value to solar installation in San Luis Obispo County.

The phases of a solar installation project include:

Site visits to determine the best placement for the solar panels and evaluate electrical systems

Creating design plans, selecting the best panels for the job, and obtaining permits

Installation and inspections

Operating the new system

The Electricraft team is experienced, highly skilled, and certified for all phases of solar installation projects.

