San Luis Obispo solar installer: Best practices for maintaining solar panels

Everyday occurrences still deposit dirt, dust, bird droppings, and other debris on the panels, hindering their ability to absorb sunlight and convert it to energy. Fortunately, cleaning is not a complex chore.

Frequency depends on the local environment and weather conditions. In areas with heavy dust, and pollen, or near busy roads, cleaning every two to three months might be necessary. Conversely, if you live in a place with regular rainfall that washes away debris, cleaning twice a year might suffice.

Gentle cleaning methods are important. Use a soft-bristled brush or a hose with a low-pressure spray nozzle. Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning tools, as they can damage the delicate anti-reflective coating on your panels. Choose plain, cool water as your cleaning solution. Investing in a specialized long-handled cleaning brush with a soft microfiber head minimizes the need to climb onto the roof.





Safety is the first consideration. Cleaning and inspecting solar panels are not always a DIY job. Consider hiring a professional service that has all of the safety equipment to avoid accidents and injuries.





Inspections can be done as part of the cleaning process, making sure there is no damage to the panels.

Well-maintained and clean solar panels deliver reliable energy. Become familiar with the system's monitoring system to keep an eye on energy production. Sudden drops in energy could indicate problems with the panels.

While the monitoring system tracks the overall energy production, it's also beneficial to visually inspect panels periodically. Look for any signs of physical damage, cracks, or discoloration on the panels themselves, or loose wiring connections. The qualified solar installers from San Luis Obispo's Electricraft, Inc., can perform thorough inspections and make repairs.

Professional help from qualified solar technicians is more than just a convenience. Significant damage to the panels, wiring, or inverter requires the skill of licensed electricians who are also qualified solar technicians. Other circumstances that require skilled technical attention include:

System Upgrades to take advantage of advances in solar technology. Upgrading certain components of the system can improve efficiency.





Warranty claims need to be handled by qualified solar technicians to ensure proper repairs and continued warranty coverage.

Following these best practices helps ensure the entire solar system operates efficiently for many years. Regular cleaning, performance monitoring, and professional help when needed maximize the entire system.

Local, family-owned Electricraft, Inc. has been serving the electrical needs of San Luis Obispo County since 1984 and has been on the leading edge of solar installation. Sunny San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of great options for solar installation, but, there's much more to solar energy than just setting up the panels.

The phases of an installation process require skill and certifications in several areas including electrical engineering, electrical wiring, and the best electricians and experienced solar installation team. The phases of a solar installation project include:

Site visits to determine the best placement for the solar panels and evaluate electrical systems.





Creating design plans, selecting the best panels for the job, and obtaining permits.





Installation and inspections.





Operating your new system.





Inspections and repairs if needed.

This is where the experts from Electricraft bring the highest value to solar installation in San Luis Obispo County.

