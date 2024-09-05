San Manuel Band of Mission Indians & Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation Partner to Improve Access to Assistive Technology for Native Americans with Disabilities

The partnership seeks to develop actionable solutions to address health disparities and improve health equity for Native Americans with disabilities.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) was awarded a two-year $300,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to develop actionable solutions to health disparities and improve health equity for Native Americans with disabilities.

The funds support assistive technology development and distribution through CPARF's Remarkable U.S. program, including sponsorship of two companies through the accelerator with either Indigenous founders or a product that meets an immediate need for Native individuals.

"CPARF is grateful to partner with San Manuel," said Chris Olver, Executive Director of Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. "Disability rates are among the highest in Indigenous communities, and we know that systemic change is needed to better address the needs of Native Americans with disabilities. We are committed to incorporating tribal perspectives and recommendations into the design of our programs to ensure greater equity and representation in our work."

Additionally, CPARF will host a dedicated series of multi-stakeholder roundtables to gain deeper insight and prioritize assistive technology needs of tribal members with disabilities and caregivers. The organization will amplify Native American voices to encourage co-creation practices and the proactive development of technology that meets the needs of tribes.

Through this work and collaboration with tribal communities, CPARF seeks to make meaningful progress towards addressing disparities and improving health outcomes for disabled people in Indigenous communities across the U.S.

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation funds US-based research to change what's possible for people with cerebral palsy, implements proven science, empowers people through education, and advances technology benefiting all disabled people worldwide. Learn more at cparf.org.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

Kaitlyn Meuser, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, (646) 503-1437, [email protected], www.cparf.org

Robin Alcantara, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, (909) 864-8933 x50-3222, [email protected], http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov

