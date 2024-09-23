San Marcos Takes Major Steps to Enhance Public Safety with New Weather Monitoring System

"This installation comes at a critical time when flooding becomes a real concern," added Christie Murillo, Outreach Manager. "With the Perry Weather system in place, residents can feel confident knowing that we have the tools to respond quickly to any severe weather threat." Post this

"Safety is always our priority, especially given the unique challenges our city faces," said Jessica Ramos, Parks and Recreation Manager. "San Marcos is no stranger to extreme weather, including historic floods and the growing threat of wildfires. This new Perry Weather station will give us the real-time alerts we need to take action and keep our community safe."

Current Coverage and Expansion Plans

The system's current coverage includes high-traffic areas such as Rio Vista Park—which features Rio Vista Falls, an outdoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts—and Children's Park. This strategic placement ensures that residents and visitors in these popular spots have access to immediate weather alerts.

Future plans include the installation of two additional towers, which will expand coverage to nearly the entire riverfront park system. This expansion will encompass Bicentennial Park, Plaza Park, and City Park. The new towers are made possible through the generous contributions of two local organizations—Surge Soccer and the San Marcos Lions Club—who have committed funds to enhance the city's safety and weather monitoring capabilities.

Strategic Placement for Maximum Impact

"This installation comes at a critical time, especially as we move into October, a historically rainy month when flooding becomes a real concern," added Christie Murillo, Outreach Manager. "With the Perry Weather system in place, residents can feel confident knowing that we have the tools to respond quickly to any severe weather threat."

The new system is strategically installed in high-traffic areas, including Sewell Park—where visitors enjoy volleyball, swimming, and tubing—and other popular spots around the city. The station is equipped with advanced lightning detection, offering alerts within a 10-mile radius, and a 30-minute countdown timer that resets with each lightning strike, ensuring clear guidance on when it's safe to resume outdoor activities. It features customizable bilingual voice alerts in English and Spanish, ensuring that the entire community is informed during weather emergencies.

Commitment to Community Safety

"Our focus remains on fostering a safer environment for everyone in our community," Ramos concluded. "With the support of this advanced technology, San Marcos is ready to handle unpredictable weather. This investment is a significant improvement in our ability to safeguard people and ensure public safety at our events."

For more information about the city of San Marcos and its programs, please visit their website or follow them on Instagram at @cityofsanmarcos. To learn more about Perry Weather, click here.

Media Contact

Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 9727415585, [email protected], https://perryweather.com/

Christie Murillo, City of San Marcos, 1 5123938404, [email protected], https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/

SOURCE Perry Weather