Sanasty Boosts Tenerife Car Hire Service with New Office Move

Sanasty, one of Tenerife's highest-rated car hire companies, has moved into a larger Los Cristianos office to meet rising demand from visitors. The expansion comes as tourism and rental car registrations on the island see double-digit growth in 2025.
LOS CRISTIANOS, Spain, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sanasty, widely regarded as the best car hire in Tenerife, has moved into a new, larger office in Los Cristianos to meet growing demand from visitors. The move gives customers a bright, air-conditioned space to get travel advice, excursion tips, and a more personal welcome.
The change comes at a time when Tenerife's tourism numbers are hitting new highs. According to the Canary Islands Statistics Institute, international arrivals to the archipelago rose 4.2% in the first four months of 2025 compared to last year, with visitor spending also breaking records. In the car market, Federation of Car Importers and Dealers (Fredica) data shows that while private car sales in March dipped by 1.9%, rental car registrations for tourism jumped by 23.4% year-on-year.
Sanasty has been part of that growth. Established in 1983 and owned by Andrew Knight since 2015, the company offers holidaymakers and long-term visitors an alternative to the usual rental desk experience. Customers landing at Tenerife South Airport can skip the queues entirely. For those staying in the south of the island, there's also free hotel delivery, making the process even easier.
The company's reputation is backed by more than 845 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars (see reviews on Google), alongside a 4.9-star score from 75 Trustpilot reviews. Many customers praise Sanasty's friendly team, clear pricing with no hidden extras, and the time saved by choosing its no-queue airport car rental service.
Knight's travel-focused YouTube channel, TheKnightStrider, has also played a role in Sanasty's visibility, recently passing 100,000 subscribers. The channel's videos showcase Tenerife's attractions and help viewers plan their visit — with many choosing Sanasty for their car hire after watching.
"The move to our new fabulous office demonstrates our aim to be different and next level for our clients," says Knight. "Hitting 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, moving office, and adding new cars to the fleet show our growth as we strive to be the best car rental in Tenerife."
With Tenerife's rental sector showing strong momentum, Sanasty plans to expand its fleet in the coming months, adding more models while maintaining its all-inclusive pricing policy.
About Sanasty
Founded in 1983, Sanasty car rental is a British-owned company based in Los Cristianos, Tenerife. Specialising in hassle-free rentals, the company offers a range of vehicles for holidaymakers and long-term visitors, with services including no-queue airport pick-up and free hotel delivery in the south of the island.
