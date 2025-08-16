Sanasty Boosts Tenerife Car Hire Service with New Office Move

Moving to our new office and expanding our fleet shows our commitment to making car hire in Tenerife easier, faster, and more enjoyable for every customer," said Andrew Knight, owner of Sanasty Post this

Sanasty has been part of that growth. Established in 1983 and owned by Andrew Knight since 2015, the company offers holidaymakers and long-term visitors an alternative to the usual rental desk experience. Customers landing at Tenerife South Airport can skip the queues entirely. For those staying in the south of the island, there's also free hotel delivery, making the process even easier.

The company's reputation is backed by more than 845 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars (see reviews on Google), alongside a 4.9-star score from 75 Trustpilot reviews. Many customers praise Sanasty's friendly team, clear pricing with no hidden extras, and the time saved by choosing its no-queue airport car rental service.

Knight's travel-focused YouTube channel, TheKnightStrider, has also played a role in Sanasty's visibility, recently passing 100,000 subscribers. The channel's videos showcase Tenerife's attractions and help viewers plan their visit — with many choosing Sanasty for their car hire after watching.

"The move to our new fabulous office demonstrates our aim to be different and next level for our clients," says Knight. "Hitting 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, moving office, and adding new cars to the fleet show our growth as we strive to be the best car rental in Tenerife."

With Tenerife's rental sector showing strong momentum, Sanasty plans to expand its fleet in the coming months, adding more models while maintaining its all-inclusive pricing policy.

About Sanasty

Founded in 1983, Sanasty car rental is a British-owned company based in Los Cristianos, Tenerife. Specialising in hassle-free rentals, the company offers a range of vehicles for holidaymakers and long-term visitors, with services including no-queue airport pick-up and free hotel delivery in the south of the island.

Media Contact:

Andrew Knight

Sanasty SL

Cristian Sur, Av. Ámsterdam, 4, Local No 9

38650 Los Cristianos, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +34 922 75 11 30

Website: https://sanasty.com

Media Contact

Andrew Knight, Sanasty, 34 922 75 11 30, [email protected], https://sanasty.com/

SOURCE Sanasty