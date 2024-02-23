Sancerre Atlee Station Invites Community to Grand Opening Gala Celebration

"This gala is not only a celebration of our grand opening but also a testament to the strong bonds we have formed within our community." Post this

Sancerre Atlee station is the third Sancerre community to be opened and operated by Experience Senior Living. Experience Senior Living is a Denver-based developer that owns and operates more than 10 senior living communities across the country, with 5 additional communities in development.

Guests can expect an unforgettable evening filled with live music, a silent auction featuring unique items, a surprise chef-prepared menu, and much more. The gala is FREE to attend and welcomes individuals of all ages to join in the festivities.

With over 30 years of culinary experience, Director of Culinary for Sancerre Atlee Station Daniel Sherman will be preparing a surprise menu for the upcoming gala. Having made his mark on well-known Richmond establishments such as The Butlery, Lemaire at the Jefferson Hotel, The Island Grill, The Hard Shell, and Granite on Grove, Chef Daniel Sherman is excited to make his mark at Sancerre Atlee Station.

"We are excited to open our doors to the community and showcase the vibrant atmosphere we have cultivated at Sancerre Atlee Station," says Lauren Friedman, Executive Director of Sancerre Atlee Station. "This gala is not only a celebration of our grand opening but also a testament to the strong bonds we have formed within our community."

Lauren Friedman, with over nineteen years of experience in senior living management, leads the team at Sancerre Atlee Station. As an industry expert, Lauren is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a sense of family among residents and staff alike.

The dress attire for the evening is cocktail, so attendees are encouraged to dress to impress and bring their brightest smiles. Whether you're a prospective resident, family member, or simply a community member interested in experiencing the Sancerre Atlee Station difference, this gala is the perfect opportunity to connect and celebrate.

Don't miss out on this exciting event! Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 2nd, and join us for a memorable evening at Sancerre Atlee Station.

For more information about Sancerre Atlee Station or to RSVP for the Grand Opening Gala, please contact us at (804) 575-0453 or email [email protected]. Sancerre Atlee Station is located at 9495 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116.

About Sancerre Atlee Station:

Sancerre Atlee Station is a brand-new senior living community located in Mechanicsville, Virginia, serving the greater Richmond area. With a focus on assisted living and memory care services, Sancerre Atlee Station offers residents a supportive and vibrant environment where they can thrive. Led by Executive Director Lauren Friedman, the community is dedicated to providing exceptional care and fostering strong connections among residents and staff.

About Experience Senior Living:

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

Contact Info:

Lauren Friedman, Executive Director

[email protected]

(804) 575-0453

Media Contact

Kirstin Barbour, Experience Senior Living, 1 303-501-6713, [email protected], https://experiencesrliving.com/sancerre-atlee-station/

SOURCE Experience Senior Living