Sandbox Synergy Founders, Connor Wong and Wilson Song: Teen Entrepreneurs Igniting a Passion for Business and Creativity

"Being young entrepreneurs ourselves, we understood the challenges that other small business owners face. Our mission is to create an inclusive platform where young entrepreneurs showcase their talents and products without barriers," explained Connor Wong. Tweet this

Driven by their desire to uplift other young business owners, and now Juniors at Sage Hill School, Connor and Wilson took matters into their own hands. They started organizing business fairs in their school and local communities within Orange County. What set these fairs apart is that Connor and Wilson themselves are young entrepreneurs, providing an authentic mentoring experience shaped by their own struggles and experiences in the business world. The primary focus of these fairs is on the vendors, as they seek to create a supportive and nurturing environment for all participants, offering this opportunity at neither admission nor participation costs to either vendors or shoppers.

"Being young entrepreneurs ourselves, we understood the challenges that other small business owners face. Our mission is to create an inclusive platform where young entrepreneurs showcase their talents and products without barriers," explained Connor Wong.

Over the years, they continued organizing these events, and consistently grew participation to over 200 vendors and 1,500 shoppers. They have received generous support of their mission from sponsors, including Disneyland, School of Rock (Santa Ana), Swardstrom Group and I-5 Self Storage (Tustin, CA). Additionally, Wilson and Connor spearheaded partnerships with community youth art and music groups to integrate their talents through performance and showcases at the fairs. Moreover, during the past two summers they have also worked as business camp mentors offering valuable training sessions by leading fellow youth entrepreneurs in how to learn and thrive.

In 2023, with a vision to make a lasting impact and ensure the continuity of their initiative, Connor and Wilson took a significant step by officially forming Sandbox Synergy as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Filing for nonprofit status enabled them to recruit additional mentors and plan for the future. "Through Sandbox Synergy, we aim to create a lasting legacy by passing down the responsibility and nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship in our community. We want to see our entrepreneur fairs flourish for years to come, inspiring and supporting young minds to pursue their passions fearlessly," said Wilson Song.

One of Connor and Wilson's most recent recipients, of $1,500.00 in total donations from Sandbox Synergy, is Pretend City Children's Museum, chosen, because both partners share their own fond memories of visiting in their developmental years. Located within the City of Irvine, the museum is essentially a child sized city.

"I continue to be so impressed by Connor Wong and Wilson Song and their vision for Sandbox Synergy and their execution of becoming a nonprofit organization. They are giving kids the opportunity to personally experience entrepreneurship. It is a good example of the many things children can learn at Pretend City and apply it in the real world." – Sandy Stone, Co-Founder, Pretend City Children's Museum.

Pretend City recognized Wilson and Connor in their September 2023 donor spotlight. https://www.pretendcity.org/wilson-song-and-connor-wong-2/

Pretend City at the Cultural Terrace West in Irvine's Great Park, expected to open in 2026, will expand its one-of-a-kind early learning programming and child development resources in partnership with local early childhood leaders. Pretend City provides young children with an imaginative and interactive introduction to the world through play-based learning. It will grow from 28,000 square feet currently to 72,000 square feet of creative learning spaces designed as a mini-city and include all-new outdoor space, community partner space, and a full-service restaurant that will be open during and after hours. Programs to support healthy child development as well as career education will expand to meet the needs of families. Its relocation to Great Park creates upward mobility for more young children, of all backgrounds and with varying needs, to build foundational success for school, career readiness and life.

"The relocation presents a remarkable opportunity for Pretend City Children's Museum to continually expand its educational offerings and serve even more children and families throughout the community," said Connor Wong, co-founder of Sandbox Synergy.

"We are delighted to be part of this significant venture that will not only enhance the museum's impact but also contribute to the enrichment of the entire Great Park area," added Wilson Song, co-founder of Sandbox Synergy.

Alongside their dedication to entrepreneurship, Connor and Wilson excel as juniors at Sage Hill High School, embodying a spirit of hard work and academic excellence. In addition to their passion for business, they both have diverse interests, including art, design, fashion, and sportscars.

The future looks bright with Sandbox Synergy at the helm, empowering the next generation of innovative and creative leaders, and supporting community projects and missions.

About Sandbox Synergy: Sandbox Synergy is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by young entrepreneurs Wilson Song and Connor Wong, with a mission to empower youth through entrepreneurship. Sandbox Synergy aims to inspire and support the next generation of innovative leaders, ensuring a legacy that nurtures creativity and entrepreneurship within the community.

For images, please click on the google drive link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rXzJ09DiGoANMIKGPfx5wVgrGEp1oQUR

Media Contact

Randall Scott, Randesigns PR, 1 9497184420, [email protected]

SOURCE Randesigns PR