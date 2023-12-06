SandboxAQ Funds Two Full Scholarships for Trinity College Dublin's Quantum Science and Technology Master's Program

Ongoing collaboration helps train the future quantum workforce and bring greater diversity to the quantum ecosystem

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its mission to support quantum education and train a diverse future quantum workforce, SandboxAQ today announced it will be funding two full scholarships for Trinity College Dublin's Master's program in Quantum Science and Technology. The two "Trinity AQ Scholarships" will enable under-represented students to gain the advanced practical skills and knowledge needed to pursue future careers in AI and quantum (AQ) technologies.

Launched in 2021, Trinity College Dublin's MSc Quantum Science and Technology degree comprises two semesters of intensive classes and a summer internship in a leading quantum hub such as the United States, Canada, France, and other countries. Starting in the Fall 2024 semester, the Trinity AQ Scholarship Program will cover tuition, living expenses, visa fees, and travel, providing a comprehensive support system for recipients throughout the one-year program. Students seeking information or to apply for the scholarship may visit https://www.tcd.ie/physics/quantumtech/scholarships/.

The scholarship program continues the collaboration between SandboxAQ and Trinity College Dublin to help grow a more diverse quantum workforce. In February, the two organizations co-hosted a two-day Diversity in Quantum event with DiviQ, providing participants from underrepresented groups with the information, communities, connections, and opportunities necessary to pursue quantum careers.

"As quantum science and technology is advancing around the globe, it is crucial to reduce entry barriers for students who are keen to become tomorrow's experts in the field. SandboxAQ's generous scholarships provide a wonderful opportunity for scholars from the Global South to embark on their journey into Quantum Science together with their peers from around the world. We look forward to welcoming them to Trinity'', says Prof. Felix Binder, Course Director of the MSc in Quantum Science and Technology and Assistant Professor in the School of Physics.

"Creating greater opportunities for women and under-represented communities in STEM and technology careers is incredibly important to Trinity, and for the growth and sustainability of the quantum ecosystem and technology sector overall," said John Goold, Director of Trinity Quantum Alliance and Associate Professor in Trinity's School of Physics, who delivered the scholarship program on the Trinity side, and who has worked closely with SandboxAQ over the past year. "We're grateful to have visionary partners like SandboxAQ who understand the need for advanced STEM education and are investing in the future success of our students."‥

"It's an honor to support Trinity College Dublin in helping shape the future leaders of the AQ industry," said Marianna Bonanome, Head of External Education Programs at SandboxAQ. "The Trinity AQ Scholarship Program is part of a larger initiative to help address the increasing global need for highly skilled AQ professionals. Through partners like Trinity College Dublin, we aim to foster greater diversity and innovation in quantum education, which will benefit the students and the entire quantum ecosystem."

"To address the growing quantum and AI skills gap, we need to leverage all available human capital by reskilling and upskilling existing talent and extending education opportunities to traditionally underrepresented groups," said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "We hope this scholarship program with Trinity College Dublin will inspire others in the quantum industry to invest directly in increasing access and opportunity for more underrepresented groups to pursue a quantum education, which will help grow the quantum ecosystem."

SandboxAQ's education initiatives include relationships with dozens of universities and other organizations around the world. These institutions collaborate with SandboxAQ - either formally or informally - to expand their AI, quantum and STEM curricula; sponsor quantum labs and PhD candidates; host educational seminars; and provide students and postdoctoral researchers with grants, fellowships, mentorship, and hands-on experience working with cutting-edge AQ solutions. SandboxAQ has trained hundreds of graduate students and postdocs from 15 countries via its Residency Program, which embeds students directly into a SandboxAQ team using AQ technologies to solve real-world business and societal challenges.

Professor Lorraine Leeson, Associate Vice Provost for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Trinity College Dublin, added: "I greatly welcome SandboxAQ's commitment to fostering diversity in Quantum Science and Technology education through these two Trinity AQ Scholarships. This initiative aligns with Trinity's mission to create inclusive opportunities that provide opportunities for students to flourish and excel, and, through the Trinity AQ Scholarships, work towards ensuring a quantum workforce that reflects the rich tapestry of global talent."

For more information about SandboxAQ's education and corporate upskilling initiatives, please visit https://www.sandboxaq.com/company/education. For more information on Trinity College Dublin's Msc in Quantum Science and Technology degree, please visit https://www.tcd.ie/courses/postgraduate/courses/quantum-science-and-technology-msc--pgraddip/ .

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company, providing solutions at the nexus of AI and Quantum technology (AQ) to address some of the world's greatest challenges. The company's core team and inspiration formed at Alphabet Inc., emerging as an independent, growth-capital-backed company in 2022. SandboxAQ is backed by T. Rowe Price, Eric Schmidt (chairman of SandboxAQ), Breyer Capital, Guggenheim Partners, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and other leading investors. For more information, visit https://www.sandboxaq.com.

About Trinity College Dublin

Trinity College Dublin, founded in 1592 is Ireland's oldest university and today has a vibrant community of 22,000 students and 3,500 staff. Cutting edge research, technology and innovation places the university at the forefront of higher education in Ireland and globally. It encompasses all major academic fields and is committed to world-class teaching and research across the range of disciplines in the arts and humanities, business, law, engineering, science, social and health sciences. Trinity is ranked 1st in Ireland, and 81st by the QS World University Rankings. For more information see https://www.tcd.ie/

