Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort Announces New Attractions Opening Soon

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort today announces that three new attractions will open soon, joining the plethora of amenities offered at the number one resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. Exciting new options at the favorite destination for all seasons include a new, full-service golf cart shop, NasCarts, to serve not only golfers but families out and about cruising the area’s charming neighborhoods, and two new restaurants, The Drunken Goat and Holy Cow Burgers and Brew both serving up generous burgers and steaks, refreshing brew and mouth-watering BBQ all in a family friendly atmosphere.

NasCarts is a golf cart sales, repair and upgrade company based in Jacksonville, Fla. that specializes in golf cart repair and golf cart replacements. With fully customizable options ranging from custom seats, light kits, rim and tire packages, battery replacement and other parts for new or existing golf carts, NasCarts uses OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts and many upgrade options are available ranging from custom audio system installation, custom seat and rear seating options and even street legal options. The new shop will be located in the Administration Building in Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, near the East gate.

The Drunken Goat Saloon is a new concept designed especially for Sandestin featuring a funky blues pub and locals-like restaurant and entertainment venue. In addition to favorite country dinners with all the sides ranging from chicken fried chicken and country fried steak to a wide selection of aged ribeye steaks, New York strips and sirloins, charbroiled over an open flame to perfection, there’s something for everyone. There’s even a steak challenge: a 72 oz. steak cooked to order with a giant loaded baked potato, corn on the cobb, salad and Texas toast. Finish it under and hour its free! After 10 p.m., The Drunken Goat transforms into a line dancing country saloon with a house band, DJ and more. The Drunken Goat will be located in the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin, is set to open mid-March 2021, and promises guests a boot scootin’ good time!

Holy Cow Burgers and Brew, featuring craft beer and generous burgers, will be located overlooking the playground adjacent to Baytowne Live, MooLaLa Ice Cream and Blast Arcade on Cannery Lane. Homeowners and guests will have easy access via the golf cart parking lane and owner Mike Justice envisions families hanging out under an umbrella on the restaurant’s deck, enjoying music, watching kids and digging into his special menu, originally innovated in South Carolina. Every burger is hand-pattied, incorporating BBQ sauces and meats on top of the burgers which makes them massive, hence the name Holy Cow Burgers. Specialty burgers include the Western Cow, Skinny Cow, Drunken Cow, Filthy Cow and the namesake, Holy Cow, which is piled high with a variety of in-house smoked meats. A selection of wraps, salads and sandwiches will be available as well as several craft beers on tap from around the country. Weekends, holidays and special events will feature live music on the patio. Holy Cow Burgers is set to open in April 2021.

