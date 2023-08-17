Sandia National Labs maintains strong partnership with Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

Sandia looks forward to another year as a strategic partner to continue to grow our shared advocacy of the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cyber. Tweet this

WiCyS strives to support the recruitment and retention of women in cybersecurity while also fostering their career advancement at all levels. This is achieved through skill development, networking, and training opportunities offered in collaboration with knowledgeable partners worldwide. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups are impactful in growing the community. These strategic partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determines if they are Tier 1, 2 or 3.

Sandia has been influential during this collaboration. Through its participation in the virtual career fair last year, they had 265 total booth visits with 174 unique visits and 54 job applications.

"In our first year as a Tier 1 strategic partner, Sandia National Labs has been honored to represent the role a government research laboratory plays in keeping our nation secure now and into the future. I've witnessed Sandia staff passionately share our mission and important cyber work with the WiCyS community through everything from formal webinars to casual conversations at the annual conference. The benefits to being a part of this diverse talented community are uncountable," said Neeta Rattan, Sandia senior manager, Information Security Solutions. "Sandia looks forward to another year as a strategic partner to continue to grow our shared advocacy of the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cyber."

Sandia is one of 17 national labs in the U.S. It formed out of the country's efforts to develop the first atomic bombs during World War II and still works to keep U.S. nuclear stockpiles safe and secure but also extends to monitoring the multitude of threats facing the country, including climate security and infrastructure and security operations. Since 1976 Sandia researchers have been honored with 144 awards from Research and Development World magazine.

For more information on Sandia, visit http://www.sandia.gov/. For more information on WiCyS or becoming a strategic partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Aristocrat, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, NCC Group, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)