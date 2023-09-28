Sandler Partners Announces 2023 Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients

Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' 2023 National Summit Culminates with Award Recognition of Top Industry Professionals and Organizations.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provider Channel Managers received recognition at the 2023 Sandler Partners National Summit in Huntington Beach, California. The annual event, attended by over 900 members of the Sandler community saw presentations on the latest insights via Executive Panels, a Keynote, and Technology, Sales, and Growth educational tracks. Participants were also able to connect with over 60 featured technology Providers onsite in the Exhibit Hall.

Sandler Partners proudly announced their National and Regional Channel Manager Award recipients:

National Channel Manager of the Year Award recipients:

West Region Channel Manager of the Year Award recipients:

East Region Channel Manager of the Year Award recipients:

Midwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award recipients:

Brian Mason, Sinch

Jeff DeRose, Vonage

Roxie Nauman, Net2Phone

Bryan Green, CallTower

Mark Butterfield, Spectrum

Austin Thompson, NHC

Southwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award recipients:

Fred Silva, Spectrum

Kaycee Mikeska, NHC

Chris Simmons, NHC

"Channel Managers are often one of the first contacts our Partners make," states Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "The level of shared care and passion Channel Managers have for their solutions just can't be replaced. It's measured by the extra effort, attention to detail, and willingness to go above and beyond every time. Our Partners appreciate insights, but the real reason these award recipients stand out is how they work with them to find an approach that meets the customer's needs while creating a positive experience. That's the kind of relationship that our community, and Partners, are all about."

Also at this year's National Summit, Sandler Partners' designated charity, the Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational exhibit to help attendees learn about the Surfrider mission of protecting the world's oceans and how to become involved personally and through donations.

