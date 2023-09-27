Sandler Partners Announces 2023 Supplier Category Award Recipients

Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' 2023 National Summit Culminates with Award Recognition of Top Industry Organizations.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. , Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awards of recognition were presented at the 2023 Sandler Partners National Summit in Huntington Beach, California. This in-person event welcomed over 900 attendees who received the latest insights via Executive Panels, a Keynote, and Technology, Sales, and Growth educational tracks and gave them an opportunity to meet with over 60 featured technology Providers.

Sandler Partners proudly announced their Category Award recipients, including:

For2Fi, Top New Provider

NHC, Top Network & Voice Provider

RapidScale, Top Cloud Provider

Cato Networks, Top SD-WAN Provider

DYOPATH, Top Cybersecurity Provider

DYOPATH, Top Managed Services Provider

Vonage, Top Collaboration/UCaaS Provider

EPIC iO, Top Mobility, IoT, & AI Provider

Dialpad, Top CCaaS Provider

Dialpad, Operational Excellence

Spectrum, Largest Volume Overall

RingCentral, Largest Revenue Growth Cloud

Lumen, Largest Revenue Growth Overall

NHC, Provider MVP

"These awards recognize trusted Providers whose names continuously come up within our Partner community. Partners consistently remark on their product quality and positive impact for businesses. They also voice their appreciation for the care and passion these recipients put into creating positive experiences for themselves and their customers," states Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "Many looked for new ways to evolve by listening to feedback from the Channel. That's true innovation and we're so happy for the strong partnerships we have with these technology Providers. You are appreciated, and we look forward to future shared challenges and success."

Sandler Partners' designated charity, the Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational exhibit to help attendees learn about the Surfrider mission of protecting the world's oceans and how to become involved personally and through donations.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. They've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Continuity, and Cybersecurity solutions. With over 200 suppliers, they're able to remain vendor-agnostic, empowering the Partner community of sales agents, VARs, and MSPs to deliver the best price, performance, and products that address challenges and meet goals for organizations of all sizes, industries, and complexity, both now and as they evolve into the future.

How Our Partners Benefit, and their Customers, Benefit

Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing, the Solution Finder, and Scout for Solutions. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Sandler Partners, 310-861-2295, [email protected], www.sandlerpartners.com

SOURCE Sandler Partners