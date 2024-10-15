Sandler Partners Announces 2024 Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients

Top Independent Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' 2024 National Summit Culminates with Award Recognition of Top Industry Professionals and Organizations at their Closing Gala & Dinner.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provider Channel Managers received recognition at the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit in Huntington Beach, California. The annual event, attended by over 1,000 members of the Sandler Partner community this year saw presentations on the latest insights via Executive Panels, a Keynote, and Technology, Sales, and Growth educational tracks. Participants were also able to connect with over 60 featured technology Providers onsite in the Exhibit Hall.

Sandler Partners National and Regional Channel Manager Award Recipients:

National Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Vincent DiCicco, Vonage

Kevin Bednarz, Granite

Chris Simmons, NHC

Chasidy DeSantis, Lumen

Nicolle Moreno, Lumen

East Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Canada | Maggie Terwilliger, Cologix

New York | Manny Ferrufino, Verizon

| Manny Ferrufino, Verizon Mid-Atlantic | Chris Fuhry, NHC

Carolinas | Hope DeLaRosa, Genesys

Southeast | Sean Fenton, Dialpad

New England | Kyle Michaels , Vonage

Southwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Kaycee Mikeska, NHC

West Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

SoCal | Summir Shier, AT&T

AZ+ | Seema Chiodo, RapidScale

Deep South | Sean Dillon , Spectrum

Midwest Region Channel Manager of the Year Award Recipients:

Great Lakes | Adin Puce, Lumen

Mountain | Nicole Brungardt, Comcast

Central | Bryan Green , CallTower

Midwest | Peter Gasparro, Zultys

North Central | Jeff DeRose , Vonage

"Channel Managers are usually the first people our Partners connect with," says Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "What makes them special is the way they genuinely care about the solutions they bring to the table. It shows in the extra effort they put in, their attention to detail, and their willingness to always go the extra mile. Partners love the insights, but what really makes these award winners stand out is how they team up with them to find the right approach that works for the customer and creates a great experience. That's what our community is all about."

Also at this year's National Summit, Sandler Partners' designated charity, the Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational exhibit to help attendees learn about the Surfrider mission of protecting the world's oceans and how to become involved personally and through donations.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

