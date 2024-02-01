Sandler Partners Announces 2024 Superstar Trip - Rewarding Partners for Meeting Their Growth Goals

Technology Distributor Sandler Partners announces the 2024 Superstar Trip, an annual growth-focused program to recognize the efforts and achievements of Partners.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing the 2024 Sandler Partners Superstar Trip and qualification details! This tropical vacation, taking place in 2025, brings together top performers from across the Sandler Partners community, in recognition of their efforts. At Sandler Partners, hard work, commitment, and dedication are valued. This reward is just another way of showing appreciation to our highest earning Partners, with an idyllic getaway for relaxing and connecting with their Sandler Partners community.

Selecting a destination that reflects how much Partners are valued means winners can look forward to a luxurious location and unforgettable experience. The 2023 Trip qualifiers will be heading to Chileno Bay Resort in just a few months, rated the #1 resort in Western Mexico by Conde Nast. The location for the 2024 Superstar Trip will be announced at a later date, and Partners can expect the destination to be somewhere truly special.

"Partners work so hard for their customers, day in and day out," states Alan Sandler, Managing & Founding Partner. "While success may be its own reward, we want to give them something extra special to work towards. Meeting their personalized growth goal enables Partners to earn a spot on an unforgettable vacation along with the highest earners in their community. Claim this opportunity to relax, have fun, be energized, and feel inspired to reach new heights! We've seen it before, bringing top Partners together creates the perfect environment to share ideas, build networks, and strengthen the community as a whole."

"Setting goals is a part of every business. Growth target programs like this help incentivize Partners' activities," continues Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer. "Focusing on a specific number adds a challenge that top performers, by their very nature, are going to want to meet. We saw so much excitement last year about this trip, with the competitive nature rising to the forefront – who better for Partners to compete with than themselves, and meet their own personalized goal!"

Partners can learn more about their personalized 2024 growth goal and terms and conditions of the 2024 Superstar Trip by visiting their progress page at SandlerPortal.com/Trip-Contest or connecting with their Sandler Partners Channel Director.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. They've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Continuity, and Cybersecurity solutions. With over 200 suppliers, they're able to remain vendor-agnostic, empowering the Partner community of sales agents, VARs, and MSPs to deliver the best price, performance, and products that address challenges and meet goals for organizations of all sizes, industries, and complexity, both now and as they evolve into the future.

How Our Partners, and Their Customers, Benefit

Independently owned. Independent spirit. End users benefit from our 360º industry awareness — who's performing best by price, service, and feature set. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and sales engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time API accurate bandwidth serviceability/pricing, Solutions Finder's simple guided solution discovery, and Scout for Solutions, Partners own self-branded Portal for working with their customers. We stand with our Partner community, whether it's minimal involvement or direct customer support. Sandler Partners also has the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

