Sandler Partners Announces 2024 Supplier Category Award Recipients

Top Independent Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' 2024 National Summit Culminates with Award Recognition of Top Industry Organizations at their Closing Gala & Dinner.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awards of recognition were presented at the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit in Huntington Beach, California. This in-person event welcomed over 1,000 attendees who received the latest insights via executive panels, technology, sales, and growth presentation tracks while offering an opportunity to meet with over 60 featured technology Providers.

Sandler Partners Category Award Recipients

Spectrum, Top Network & Voice Provider

RapidScale, Top Cloud Provider

CATO Networks, Top SD-WAN Provider

DYOPATH, Top Cybersecurity Provider

Dialpad, Top AI & Collaboration Provider

EPIC iO, Top Mobility, IoT Provider

Vonage, Top UC Provider

Genesys, Top Contact Center & CX Provider

Cipher, Top New Provider

NHC, Provider MVP

Comcast Business, Sales Operations Excellence

Nextiva, Financial Operations Excellence

Spectrum, Largest Volume

Lumen, Largest Revenue Growth

"These awards honor the trusted Providers who are consistently top of mind within our Partner community," says Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "Our Partners regularly highlight the exceptional quality of their products and the positive impact they have on businesses. They also value the genuine care and dedication these recipients bring to delivering great experiences for both themselves and their customers. Many of them have embraced feedback from the Channel to find new ways to grow and adapt, and that's real innovation. We're grateful for the strong partnerships we share with these Providers, and we're excited for the challenges and successes ahead."

Sandler Partners' designated charity, the Surfrider Foundation, hosted an informational exhibit to help attendees learn about the Surfrider mission of protecting the world's oceans and how to become involved personally and through donations.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Sandler Partners, 310-861-2295, [email protected], https://sandlerpartners.com/

SOURCE Sandler Partners