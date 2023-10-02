Sandler Partners Announces Destination for the 2024 Superstar Trip: Chileno Bay Resort

Technology Distributor Sandler Partners announces the location and dates of their Superstar Trip, an annual growth-focused program recognizing the efforts and achievements of individual Partners.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners is excited to announce that the first annual Superstar Trip will take place at the beautiful Chileno Bay Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, from June 2nd to 5th, 2024.

This trip brings together Sandler's top-performing Partners to honor their outstanding efforts and show appreciation for their hard work and dedication. Partners can qualify by meeting their customized sales objectives for 2023, and there is still ample time to achieve this until the end of the year.

"The commitment, skill, and professionalism our Partners showcase daily is inspiring," states Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer. "And they deserve a great location, like the Chileno Bay Resort, to celebrate and reward their efforts. It will be wonderful to see so many qualifying Partners get together to share ideas and strengthen their place in the community."

"Partners work so hard to bring valuable services and solutions that benefit their customers, and it's important to make sure that effort is recognized," states Mark Phaneuf, Senior Vice President, Channel - East. "Our Partners are the basis for everything that we do, and this experience, beachfront at this wonderful resort, is created to reward the hard work of our top performers."

For more information about the terms and conditions of the Superstar Trip, Partners should visit SandlerPortal.com/Trip-Contest (located in the Sandler Portal under the Advantages tab) or connect with their Sandler Partners Channel Manager.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. They've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Continuity, and Cybersecurity solutions. With over 200 suppliers, they're able to remain vendor-agnostic, empowering the Partner community of sales agents, VARs, and MSPs to deliver the best price, performance, and products that address challenges and meet goals for organizations of all sizes, industries, and complexity, both now and as they evolve into the future.

How Our Partners Benefit, and their Customers, Benefit

Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing, the Solution Finder, and Scout for Solutions. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

