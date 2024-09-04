Leading Technology Solutions Distributor Sandler Partners announces Rob Hale as the 2024 National Summit Keynote Speaker, adding another highlight to an agenda of strong Partner-focused educational & growth sessions.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the nation's leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, announced today that Rob Hale, co-founder and President of Granite Telecommunications, will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit. This highly anticipated event, taking place October 7th - 10th at the Hyatt Regency Resort in Huntington Beach, California, is the Sandler Partners community's largest event of the year. It brings together successful technology sales experts and top professionals in the technology and telecommunications industry – Partners, future Partners, and select Providers – to network, learn new solutions, and advance their ability to sell.

Rob Hale is the co-founder and President of Granite Telecommunications, a leading Provider specializing in Voice, Data, and Networking services. Under his leadership, Granite has achieved significant success providing comprehensive communications solutions, prioritized customer service, and fostered award-winning innovation and growth. A visionary leader and influential figure in the telecom space, he has driven Granite Telecommunications to become one of the largest and most successful Providers in North America, now serving 75% of Fortune 100 companies.

He has personally donated over $270 million to cancer research, educational institutions, and other charitable causes. Additionally, he owns Boston-based real estate firm FoxRock, founded private equity firm Copley Equity Partners, and holds a stake in the Boston Celtics NBA franchise. Hale recently made headlines for giving $1,000 to every University of Massachusetts graduating student during a commencement address, with the directions to keep half and re-gift the other $500 to someone with greater need. As a tech billionaire, Hale's entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic efforts have made a lasting impact on both the technology industry and his community, encouraging everyone to be the change they want to see.

Hale's keynote address will provide invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of telecommunications, the future of technology, and the critical role leadership plays in navigating the challenges of an industry that is rapidly evolving and expanding. Attendees can expect to gain a unique perspective on the strategies that have propelled Granite to its industry-leading position, as well as actionable advice for driving sales growth and success in their own organizations.

"It's an honor to have Rob Hale join us as the keynote speaker for this year's National Summit," states Alan Sandler, Sandler Partners' Founding/Managing Partner. "His achievements, both within our industry and throughout the community as a result of his philanthropic activities, are truly remarkable. His commitment to excellence and family-oriented independence mirrors the values we strive to uphold at Sandler Partners. His insights and experiences are sure to inspire our community as they seek to drive their businesses forward. I look forward to hearing his perspectives on how he sees the market today and where he sees it going in the future."

The 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit offers a diverse agenda of educational sessions, demonstrations, and networking opportunities, all designed to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in today's competitive market. With the addition of Rob Hale as the keynote speaker, this year's National Summit promises to be inspirational and full of actionable insights to help every Partner and attendee grow.

This year's National Summit leading technology Providers/Sponsors include: COX, Dialpad, GigTel, Vonage, AT&T, Comcast Business, Hyperion Partners, NICE, Sinch, Spectrum, Broadvoice, DYOPATH, Evolve IP, Fusion Connect, TPx Communications, Verizon, Zultys, 365 Data Centers, AireSpring, Arelion, Astound Business Solutions, Cato Networks, CBTS, Centersquare, Cipher, Cologix, CommandLink, Consolidated Communications, CORO, Crown Castle, Cybersafe Solutions, Deft, DIRECTV for Business, EPIC iO, Expereo, For2Fi, Frontier, Genesys, GeoLinks, GoTo, Granite, Infobip, Lumen, Megaport, Nextiva, Nitel, NHC, Observe.AI, Ooma, PowerNet, Rackspace, S-NET Communications, Sangoma, SilverSky, Telesystem, UbiStor, Viasat, Windstream Enterprise, Yellow.ai. Suppliers interested in participating as sponsors can learn more by contacting [email protected].

About Rob Hale

Rob Hale is the President and co-founder of Granite Telecommunications, a leading communications Provider specializing in Voice, Data, and Networking services for businesses across the United States and Canada. Granite is known for its exceptional customer service and innovative solutions, serving many of the country's largest companies. Rob is also a dedicated philanthropist, actively supporting various charitable initiatives through the Hale Family Foundation.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

