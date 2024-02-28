Sandler Partners' Mark Phaneuf Named 2024 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Futures

Mark Phaneuf, Sandler Partners' Senior Vice President, Channel – East, has been honored with the 2024 Channel Influencer award by Channel Futures, recognizing his longstanding dedication to the Channel, Partner community and his role in driving growth and success within the organization.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Phaneuf, Sandler Partners' Senior Vice President, Channel – East has been recognized with the 2024 Channel Influencer award by Channel Futures. He is a key leader in the Sandler Partners ecosystem, working with the independent Partner community in the East and Canada. Mark has been an active member of the Channel for decades, and his expertise, knowledge, and ability to earn and maintain relationships have been key factors in developing his team and elevating the success of the Partners we work for.

The Channel Futures Channel Influencer Award celebrates top-performing executives in the technology and communications channel, recognizing strategic thinking and innovation in indirect sales channels, and those who have distinguished themselves through their unwavering support of the Partner community. In making this year's selections, Channel Futures' editors state they considered Partner growth, channel innovation, commitment to the indirect sales channel, and Mark's standing amongst his peers.

"Working with our East team and helping Partners grow are my favorite parts of the job," states Mark. "I'm appreciative of this recognition by Channel Futures, and know this success is due to all the amazing Partners that work with us."

"I've worked with Mark for over 20 years now," shares Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer – Channel at Sandler Partners. "His experience and understanding of the industry have helped him throughout that time create consistent growth and positive change. This is an award well earned!"

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners is North America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor. We offer a comprehensive range of Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Continuity, and Cybersecurity services. Community focus is something we're known for, assisting Partners in swiftly identifying solutions from a diverse portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This benefits customers by giving them unbiased options that yield the best price, service, and features that address their challenges and organizational goals. Members of our community can rely on personalized support, the strongest negotiated agreements, and the industry's most effective commissions assurance and recovery team, ensuring that all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

