Sandler Partners Opens Pre-Registration for 2024 National Summit, Taking Place October 7-10

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pre-registration is open for Sandler Partners' 2024 National Summit, returning to the beautiful oceanfront Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in sunny Southern California on October 7-10. Partners often share how they appreciate the approach and treatment they receive from Sandler Partners, the industry's last independent TSD, at this event and as part of the community. They are the sole focus of a passionate team that supports them to broaden the technologies they can offer and bring the right solutions to their customers. It's common to hear Partners and Providers refer to Sandler Partners as "family", with the National Summit being their opportunity to come together to support and help one another build their businesses, with all stakeholders in the room, and no topic or tech off-limits.

Partners, potential Partners, and interested industry professionals from across the US and Canada can connect right by the Pacific Ocean in a relaxed, peaceful environment. Attendees will be able to build their agenda, choosing from sessions on sales strategy, current technologies (both category and specific solutions), business approaches, identifying vertical requirements, and the Partner tools/resources that can help increase their revenue. This can be the opportunity for Partners to build on, or pivot, their independent technology practice to discover what additional offerings will directly lead to growth. Sandler Partners National Summit always fills up quickly, those interested in attending should add their information.

"At the National Summit, the whole community and your Sandler Partners team are devoted to you," states Alan Sandler, Managing/Founding Partner. "Partners have asked us for ways to empower their ability to grow their businesses by learning about the latest tech and developing their skills. The sunny California location is the perfect place to bring the whole community together to inspire and support each other! That's true for every Partner, Provider, and Sandler team member who makes up the Sandler Partners family. I look forward to warmly welcoming every one of you, to the 2024 National Summit!"

Providers are an important and valued part of the National Summit and the Sandler community. Participating suppliers are positioned for success by the Sandler Partners team, with a focus on providing attendees an environment to make new connections, learn about offerings, and work together to win new business. From speaking opportunities, to the expo hall, to networking events surrounding the educational sessions, participating Providers are empowered share more about how the latest technologies can benefit both customers and the Partner community. At the National Summit, these relationships are nurtured for ongoing mutual benefit for everyone involved. Suppliers interested in taking their place as part of the National Summit as a sponsor can learn more by contacting [email protected].

Community, innovation, emerging technology, support, and a shared focus on revenue/opportunity growth are just a few of the reasons that hundreds of Sandler Partners choose to attend each year. Participants consistently share that taking part in the Summit directly results in increased sales. The Sandler Partners team looks forward to welcoming the community to this attendee-favorite location once again, pre-registration can be found HERE.

About Sandler Partners and Our Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower our network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Our community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. We help give our Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of our community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

