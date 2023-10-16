Sandler Partners' Solutions Finder Empowers Partners to Compare & Select Right Solutions for Customers

Technology Distributor Sandler Partners' Solutions Finder tool offers a new depth and control for identifying, comparing, and qualifying the solutions Partners can offer their customers.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the nation's leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, brings Partners the powerful Solution Finder tool in the Sandler Portal. It gives Partners the ability to select and compare available solutions across the hundreds of Providers in the Sandler Partners portfolio, just like a consumer would review their options in a car shopping or flight booking app.

"No one human, agent, customer IT team, or even the most technologically savvy expert can keep up with the exponential growth of Providers offering Cloud solutions," states Alan Sandler, Managing & Founding Partner. "Hundreds of Providers with hundreds of features across their own different offerings – identifying the best solutions for customers has gone from being challenging, to practically impossible…until now!"

Solutions Finder empowers Partners to easily consider thousands of requirements for modern business solutions, following discovery questions/prompts built into the tool, and narrowing down the right technologies for their customers with just a few clicks. Here's how it works:

Select the technology they're looking for (starting with specific categories like UCaaS, Cybersecurity, etc. or Across the Stack)

Choose additional discovery question criteria to filter results, such as key features, compliance, service area, and more!

Solution Finder will generate results that can be added into reports and comparison matrices that can be branded by Partners for their own use.

"The tool is dynamic and made even better by how we're leveraging Sandler Partners' strategic relationships with Providers," adds Cesar Navarro, Vice President of Technology and Innovation. "As their technologies change and expand, we can immediately add new offerings, terms, and search criteria. Partners can be confident in the accuracy of reports and comparison matrices they create with Solution Finder, for their own due diligence or to help customers make the most informed decisions possible."

"Partners have shared how valuable they find tools that offer them accurate data and time savings," concludes Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer - Channel. "With a few clicks, Solutions Finder empowers Partners to quickly narrow down the relevant Provider options based on their actual specific requirements and present these solutions to their clients. When the end goal is to meet the customer's needs, close the sale, and generate more revenue, achieving this level of accuracy, detail, and speed is something that every Partner can benefit from."

Solutions Finder, and all tools and resources within the Sandler Portal, are free for Partners to use. Partners can learn more by contacting their dedicated Channel Manager. Not a Partner? Learn about the Sandler Portal, and the advantages of being a Partner, or start the conversation right now to become a Partner – the independent community that's focused on helping technology experts like you thrive!

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. They've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Continuity, and Cybersecurity solutions. With over 200 suppliers, they're able to remain vendor-agnostic, empowering the Partner community of sales agents, VARs, and MSPs to deliver the best price, performance, and products that address challenges and meet goals for organizations of all sizes, industries, and complexity, both now and as they evolve into the future.

How Our Partners Benefit, and Their Customers, Benefit

Independently owned. Independent spirit. Our Partner community gains access to our industry-leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. We also have the industry's strongest agreements and a team with a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Sandler Partners, 310-861-2295, [email protected], www.sandlerpartners.com

SOURCE Sandler Partners