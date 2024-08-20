Sandler Partners Welcomes James Warren as Director, Channel - Pacific Northwest

New Hire Announcement | Independent Technology Distributor Sandler Partners grows their team, adding James Warren as Director, Channel – Pacific Northwest.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes James Warren as Director, Channel – Pacific Northwest. In his new role, he will help build and support the greater Pacific Northwest region by assisting Partners in sourcing the ideal technology solutions for their customers.

James has been in the industry for over 20 years, developing business and making connections within the Channel. He's worked as a Channel Manager on the Provider side and has experience launching his own agency as a Partner, where he qualified for multiple President Clubs, served on advisory boards, and built a successful sub-agency line of business. James has intimate knowledge of how to overcome the unique challenges facing Partners today, and what drives success and revenue – something he looks forward to contributing to the community he'll support.

Before entering our industry, James served our country in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years, achieving the rank of Noncommissioned Officer. He likes to share how during this time he learned that in life and business accountability and ownership helps grow teams and build trust, which is hard to win and easily lost.

"Jim comes to Sandler Partners with experience from all sides of the industry," states Ryan Yakos, Senior Vice President - Midwest. "This brings an incredible level of awareness for how to work and succeed in the Channel. This will be an extremely valuable resource for our Partner community in the Pacific Northwest. I'm excited to have Jim on the Sandler team, growing our in-region presence, and having his expertise to help Partners grow their business."

"I'm a strategic Channel sales leader, brought in to support and grow Partner success – I'm so excited to get to work with our community," states James. "My dedication is to help Partners in my region find the right strategies and solutions, elevate their engagement with customers to realize more opportunities, and utilize the many resources they have as Sandler Partners to grow their revenue. I look forward to talking to everyone in our Pacific Northwestern Sandler Partners community! Never hesitate to reach out. Thanks in advance for your commitment and Partnership."

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Sandler Partners, 310-796-1393

