Sandler Partners Welcomes, Mary Beth Wendt as Director, Channel - NorCal

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, the leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes Mary Beth Wendt as Director, Channel – NorCal. In her new role, she will help build and support the greater Northern California Region, assisting Partners to identify and provide the ideal technology solutions for their customers.

Mary Beth has decades of experience in Channel Sales, making her extremely familiar with how to be successful in this industry. She has worked hard to streamline her Partners' opportunities and grow revenue earnings by providing best-in-class service and support in a wide array of solutions, including Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, SaaS, IoT, AI, Connectivity, UC, CX, and SASE. She spent the first 19 years of her career supporting Partners in the Channel, starting with the regional reseller Phoenix Network, then working with leading organizations Qwest, LCI, and Broadwing (now Lumen); Verio (now NTT America); and XO Communications (now Verizon). Most recently, she spent over 15 years with another Technology Solution Distributor.

A Certified Telecommunications Professional by the Technology Channels Association, Mary Beth also studied telecommunications at San Francisco State University – highlighting her technology knowledge is built on experience and academic training.

"All of us here at Sandler Partners are excited to have Mary Beth on our team as the Channel Director of Northern California," states Paul Seeley, Senior Vice President. "Her years of experience in our industry and time on the Provider side as a Channel Manager, means she absolutely understands the importance of being strategic and responsive with her Partners. She has the relationships in place that Partners can leverage from day 1, and an ability to identify and find the resources necessary for success. I encourage Partners to get to know her as I have, she brings so much to the table that will benefit our Northern Californian Partner community!"

"I'm looking forward to helping our independent Partners develop and manage their businesses," states Mary Beth, "supporting them wherever possible with my technology expertise and Provider relationships. Sandler Partners is known for their ability to assist Partners in selecting the best solutions and Providers for each opportunity, along with their family community ethos which I'm grateful to now be a part of. Partners in NorCal have my complete attention, dedication, and years of industry experience fully focused on enhancing their success. I look forward to spending time with each of my Partners and contributing to a vibrant growing Northern California Sandler Partners community!"

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

