Sandler Revolutionizes Sales Training with Launch of Innovative Sales Development Series

Sandler Selling System® Methodology reimagined to align with modern buyer journey, virtual selling environments, and advances in technology

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler, the leading sales training and performance improvement company, today announced the Sales Development Series as the next evolution of the world's most popular sales methodology, Sandler Selling System.

In this latest release, Sandler has reimagined and redesigned the Sandler Selling System, which has empowered over 1 million salespeople over five decades in every industry. Current research into the modern buyer journey, virtual selling environments, and advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other tools in the sales technology stack have changed the way today's sellers communicate with their customers.

Sandler has recently launched its latest collection of best practices for the sales profession, gained through the Sandler Research Center, client feedback from thousands of organizations around the world, and the collective knowledge of over 400 sales coaches who are on the front lines of the sales profession every day.

This new educational series will feature customized learning paths, multichannel content, experiential learning environments – both virtual and in-person, and collaborative on-the-job applications for sales teams and their managers.

"Sandler has created a new flagship product that's modular, adaptable to various sales roles, and perfectly aligned with the ever-evolving dynamics of complex B2B sales," said Lisa Ellis, Head of Product Management at Sandler. "This offering isn't just an upgrade; it's a revolution."

Future plans for the Sales Development Series include the expansion into other key sales roles including Business Development Representatives (BDR) and Customer Success.

About Sandler

Sandler is the leading global sales professional development and performance improvement organization responsible for empowering over 50,000 sales professionals and leaders each year to master the craft of selling. Across over 230 office locations spanning 30 countries, Sandler propels the next evolution of sales with an evolved sales methodology connecting the modern seller to today's buyer journeys. Visit https://www.sandler.com.

Media Contact

Kerri Martinek, Sandler, 1 (800) 669-3537, [email protected], www.sandler.com

SOURCE Sandler